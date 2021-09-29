Video
Watch: Dobra scores his first goal for Colchester
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town loanee Armando Dobra scored his first goal for Colchester United last night.
The 20-year-old's one-on-one finish sealed the U's a 1-0 home win against West Ham U21s in the Papa John's Trophy.
“I haven't scored in a while and to get that first goal was a very proud moment for me,” he told the Colchester Gazette.
“I saw the keeper come out and I thought I'd just dink it over him, so I'm really happy. I hope I can get many more for the team.
“I want to show the gaffer what I can do in these games and play as well as I can to give him a problem for the league games."
Dobra is yet to start a League Two game since joining the Essex club at the end of August.
He was an unused substitute in a 3-2 win at Barrow, came on in the 66th minute of 1-0 home loss to Crawley and was introduced in the 86th minute of last weekend's 0-0 draw at Swindon.
Ipswich, who lost 2-1 to West Ham U21s at Portman Road, travel to Gillingham next Tuesday for their second Group A match.
They'll then host Colchester - whose squad includes a glut of former Town players, including Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse - on Tuesday, November 9.
It's unlikely that Dobra will be able to line-up against his current employers under the terms of his loan.
Colchester host Salford City this Saturday.