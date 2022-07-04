News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Dobra signs for Cook's Chesterfield after Ipswich departure

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:33 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 2:13 PM July 4, 2022
Armando Dobra shields the ball at Burton Albion.

Armando Dobra is signing for Chesterfield - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra has signed for Paul Cook’s Chesterfield after leaving Ipswich Town by mutual consent, we understand.

The 21-year-old has left Portman Road after coming through the club’s academy and making 30 first-team appearances. 

But he spent the second half of last season on loan at Colchester, where he eventually found himself out of the team and then slipped out of matchday squads. 

He returned to Portman Road but it became clear he faced a near impossible task to push his way into Kieran McKenna’s first-team, with former boss Cook swooping to bring him to the National League club. 

We understand Dobra has signed a two-year deal with the Spireites, who lost out in the National League play-off semi-finals last season. 

Dobra made three appearances under Cook last summer before being loaned to the U’s. 

Cook has already moved to sign former Ipswich defender Bailey Clements this summer. 

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A12 speed camera

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
An arson attack took place at the National Trust site in Flatford

Suffolk Constabulary

Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Swan in Worlingworth, one of the most isolated communities in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon