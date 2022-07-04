Dobra signs for Cook's Chesterfield after Ipswich departure

Armando Dobra is signing for Chesterfield - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra has signed for Paul Cook’s Chesterfield after leaving Ipswich Town by mutual consent, we understand.

The 21-year-old has left Portman Road after coming through the club’s academy and making 30 first-team appearances.

But he spent the second half of last season on loan at Colchester, where he eventually found himself out of the team and then slipped out of matchday squads.

He returned to Portman Road but it became clear he faced a near impossible task to push his way into Kieran McKenna’s first-team, with former boss Cook swooping to bring him to the National League club.

We understand Dobra has signed a two-year deal with the Spireites, who lost out in the National League play-off semi-finals last season.

Dobra made three appearances under Cook last summer before being loaned to the U’s.

Cook has already moved to sign former Ipswich defender Bailey Clements this summer.