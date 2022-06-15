News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Draw dates for Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy revealed

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:06 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 12:27 PM June 15, 2022
Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy opponents on Thursday

Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy opponents on Thursday, June 23 - Credit: EFL

Draw dates have been set for the opening rounds of both the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy. 

The opening stages of both competitions will be drawn on Thursday, June 23 – the same day the League One fixtures are announced. 

Ipswich will once again enter the Carabao Cup in the first round, where they lost to League Two side Newport County last season. 

This season’s draw will be made at 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports News, with ties played week commencing August 8. 

The draw for the Papa John’s Trophy will be made earlier in the day, with the 16 ‘invited’ academy teams drawn into groups at 11.30am. 

Town’s group will already be known by that point, with the Blues set to be placed alongside two teams in the south east in a bid to reduce travel and recovery times. 

Paul Cook’s side exited at the hands of Arsenal’s Under 21s last season. 

The League One fixtures will be released at 9am on June 23, with the season set to begin on July 30. 

