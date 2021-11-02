Second member of Town's new ownership group to meet fans and watch games

Ed Schwartz, bottom row middle, will meet Ipswich Town fans and watch the Blues play next week - Credit: NA

Ed Schwartz, part of the new Ipswich Town ownership group, will meet fans and watch the Blues for the first time next week.

Schwartz represents ORG, who own 90% of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, the group which bought Town from Marcus Evans earlier this year.

And he'll join boss Paul Cook, CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike O'Leary at a fans' forum at Portman Road next Monday, November 8.

Following on from Town co-owner Brett Johnson's visit last month, where he saw the Blues beat Fleetwood 2-1, Schwartz will also be in the stands for the Blues' Papa John's Trophy game against Colchester on Tuesday and the following Saturday's League One clash with Oxford.

Brett Johnson, centre, with Paul Cook and Mark Ashton after Town's win over Fleetwood - Credit: Ray Lawrence

The fan forum will be free of charge, with 120 tickets being made exclusively available to season ticket holders online from 10am tomorrow on a first come, first served basis.

Each season ticket holder can 'purchase' one place, with paper tickets being sent out to supporters to bring with them on the night.

The Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road will host the evening, with doors opening at 6.30pm ahead of the forum which is scheduled to take place from 7pm-8.30pm.

As per previous fans' forums, it will also be streamed live from the club’s YouTube channel.