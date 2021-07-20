'We'd welcome him with open arms' - Detmer on potential of Sheeran investment

Published: 6:00 AM July 20, 2021

Ipswich Town co-owner Mark Detmer says new investors would be welcome at Ipswich Town - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town’s Three Lions would welcome Ed Sheeran ‘with open arms’ if the global superstar was interested in joining the club’s ownership group.

Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer fronted the American takeover at Portman Road earlier this year, largely using money from the Arizona state pension fund, adding the Blues to a stable of clubs also including US second-tier side Phoenix Rising.

The Three Lions have regularly welcomed new investment in Phoenix, notably from musicians Diplo and Pete Wentz, as well as former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, and would happily do so in Ipswich should Town fan Sheeran or others show an interest in investing.

“At a certain point capital becomes a commodity,” Detmer said, when asked about future investors. “It’s not about the capital, it’s about bringing the right creativity, talent and energy to it as partners.

“We’d be open to that.

“Dave Rappaport, our partner at Phoenix Rising, early on brought in Diplo and Pete Wentz, as well as other members of our ownership group in the entertainment industry, recognised there were two languages speaking across the globe. Football and music.

“Even if people don’t understand the words or the way the matches are played, it can resonate with all. Dave championed that concept.

“Ed is a massive fan of the club and gives us that opportunity to connect with music and football.

“We would welcome him with open arms.”

Sheeran has been a regular visitor to Portman Road in recent years and has strengthened his links with the club this summer, taking on the sponsorship of the Blues’ home and away shirts.

"He's phenomenal,” Detmer said of the musician. “He's one the greatest song-writers of our generation.

“His music resonates with hundreds of millions of people globally. You can see how many views he gets and how broad his fanbase is.

“He’s such a big supporter of the club and has been to many, many matches.

“To be on the front of the shirts and as an ambassador he is amazing.”