'Excellent' El Mizouni makes instant impact on Orient debut
- Credit: LOFC
Ipswich Town youngster Idris El Mizouni made an instant impact in a Leyton Orient shirt.
The midfielder joined the League Two side on loan on Friday, before coming straight into Richie Wellens’ starting XI for the visit of Mansfield, wearing the No.15 shirt.
Wellens was impressed with El Mizouni’s display, the highlight of which saw him make a superb driving run to the edge of the Mansfield box, where he remained calm to lay off for Charlie Kelman to fire home the winning goal.
“He was excellent,” Wellens said of El Mizouni.
“He’s good at breaking the game up and has good energy, which he showed to help create our goal.
“I’m really pleased for our supporters today because we have to fight and we need them to help us get over the line.”
Kelman said: “Idris did all the hard work. Very rarely do you get a chance like that.
“I saw the keeper cheat early so I just reversed it.”
Orient have won each of their three League Two games so far this season, without conceding, leaving them top of the fourth-tier table.
Meanwhile, Elkan Baggott played 90 minutes as Gillingham lost 3-0 at Tranmere, while Joe Pigott came off the bench as Portsmouth won 2-0 at Cheltenham.