'This club means a lot to me' - El Mizouni excited for the future after signing new Town deal

Idris El Mizouni is excited for his future at Ipswich Town after signing a new deal with the club.

The academy product has forced his way into Paul Cook’s first-team picture this season, making the matchday squad for nine of the Blues’ 16 League One matches during the campaign to date.

His performances on the pitch and in training have been strong enough to earn a new deal, until the summer of 2024, with the 21-year-old hoping to make further strides now his future is secure.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract,” the midfielder said.

Idris El Mizouni has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

“I want to thank my family, my agent and the club for supporting me and trusting me on this journey. I enjoyed calling my family to tell them it had all been sorted – my dad, mum, sister and brother are all very happy.

“This club means a lot to me because I’ve been here since the age of 16 and I know how big this club is and how far everyone here wants to go. This is a project that I want to be involved in.

“This year I feel like I am developing well and I’m enjoying being part of the first-team. I need to continue working hard but this season has started well and I want to kick on.

“On a personal note I want to play as many games as possible, and with the club I want to help us achieve success this season.”

When asked about El Mizouni’s new deal, Cook was full of praise for the young player.

“It’s fully deserved,” he said. “He’s been in and around the first team now and has done well when he has stepped into the team. It was disappointing that he was suspended for the Colchester game (two yellow cards in the Papa John’s Trophy) because he impacts games really well.

“He’s a great kid, has a fantastic attitude towards football and that’s the type of player we want at the club.”

El Mizouni, who joined Town’s academy at 16 after being spotted playing in Paris, has made a total of 18 appearance for the Ipswich first-team, scoring once at Peterborough in December 2019.

Five of his appearances have come this season, two in the league and three in cup competitions. He’s been an unused substitute on a further eight occasions.

He’s also spent time on loan at Cambridge (twice) and Grimsby.