News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

El Mizouni set to be re-united with Hurst at Grimsby

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:23 PM January 29, 2021    Updated: 1:00 PM January 29, 2021
Idris El Mizouni pictured during the pre-match warm up. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.co

Idris El Mizouni is set to join Grimsby Town on loan. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is set to be re-united with his former boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby Town.

We understand the 20-year-old will soon join the relegation fighting League Two club on loan having spent the first part of the campaign struggling for game time at table-topping fourth-tier club Cambridge United.

El Mizouni was first called up to the Town first team set-up during Hurst's brief spell in charge in 2018, eventually being handed his senior debut by Paul Lambert in March 2019.

Speaking last July, El Mizouni said: "I wasn’t anywhere near the first team under Mick McCarthy, then Paul Hurst came and that’s when I started to train with the first team. I knew he really liked me.

"I think he was really good for the youth team. He watched a lot of our games and even came in and took some sessions. When you have a manager like that you just want to give everything and show him ‘look how good I am’.

"It was the same with his assistant (Chris Doig). It was a bit unfair that some fans said he was a bully because when you know him well you wouldn’t say that."

Paul Hurst and assistant Chris Doig with the Ipswich Town home and away shirts at Portman Road, Ipsw

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig are now in charge at Grimsby Town. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

In total, the French-born Tunisian international has made 13 senior appearances for the Blues - just two of them league starts.

He rejoined Cambridge United on loan this season, having suffered a knee injury there during a brief but impressive spell there at the start of 2020, but was limited to just three league starts. The fact that the U's play a 4-4-2 system went against him and it's understood he requested a recall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Uproar in town after walnut trees planted by late headmaster are chopped down
  2. 2 Covid outbreaks reported in 53 Suffolk care homes
  3. 3 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
  1. 4 Four Ipswich sites among Suffolk's top 10 parks on TripAdvisor
  2. 5 Infection rates continue to fall across Suffolk and Essex
  3. 6 The business Ipswich Town could still do before the January transfer window closes
  4. 7 Vaccination centre programme in Essex 'not working' says critic
  5. 8 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  6. 9 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
  7. 10 Town are facing a striker shortage - so what could Lambert do?

The January transfer window arrivals of Josh Harrop (Preston) and Luke Thomas (Barnsley) on loan have pushed him further down the Ipswich pecking order.

Grimsby are currently second-bottom of the League Two table. Ian Holloway quit as boss there just before Christmas, with former Town duo Hurst and Chris Doug returning to their former club.  

Meanwhile, it's understood that Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin are also among the fringe youngsters who have also been made available for loan ahead of Monday's deadline.

Speaking earlier today, Lambert said: "Some of the young ones people have been enquired about. They need men’s football rather than Under-23 games."

Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Football

'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

Obituary

Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus