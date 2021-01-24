Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert

Published: 8:30 PM January 24, 2021

Ipswich Town have released a statement saying they are 'disappointed' at the EADT/Ipswich Star's stance on calling for Marcus Evans to make a change of manager. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town club statement:

While we are very disappointed that the EADT/Ipswich Star has taken this stance, we fully understand the frustrations of supporters with recent results.

The performances and results of the opening stages of the season have not been mirrored over the last two months or so and the manager, staff and players are fully aware that there needs to be an improvement if we are to achieve the goal of promotion back to the Championship this year.

Marcus Evans, once again backing Paul Lambert - Credit: Archant

Owner, Marcus Evans, has recently reiterated his support for the manager and with players now coming back from injury and the recent addition of Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas to add competition to the squad, he - and everyone at the Club - remains fully behind the management and players in the challenge ahead.

NEWSPAPER calls for Lambert to go

We are two points off the Play-Offs with games in hand on nearly all the clubs above us and we have not yet reached the halfway point in the season. There is a lot of football to be played yet, 75 points up for grabs in what is a very challenging season on many fronts.

So yes, we understand the frustrations of the local newspaper and yes we understand the frustrations of the supporters. The manager, his staff and the players are frustrated as well but they are determined to turn those frustrations into celebrations.