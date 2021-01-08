Ex Town forward Quaner joins St Mirren on short-term deal
Former Ipswich Town forward Collin Quaner has signed a short-term deal with Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.
The 29-year-old German was at Portman Road on loan from Huddersfield for the second half of the Championship relegation campaign (2018/19), scoring four goals in 13 starts and three substitute appearances.
He was released by the Terriers at the end of last season and, following five months without a club, has joined St Mirren until the end of this season.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said: "Collin is a striker who has played at a high level in Germany with Union Berlin. Huddersfield bought him from there and he played a number of games in the English Premier League.
"He comes with a real good pedigree and we’re really excited to see about what Collin can bring to the team.
"He’s six foot three, a really good athlete with a great turn of pace. He’s been training with Schalke for the last couple of months and he’s been looking after himself. We’re very lucky to get him."
Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, revealed this week that the club is trying to add 'one or two' creative players to the squad during the January transfer window.
