Ex-Town striker joins League One rival

News

Former Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison has joined League One rivals Port Vale - just eight months after signing for fellow third tier side Fleetwood.

Harrison, who spent the 2018-19 season in Suffolk, scoring just once in 17 games, left the Blues for Portsmouth, where he bagged 20 strikes in 84 games, before signing for Fleetwood in January.

He scored six in 20 games there - and only agreed a new deal in May - before departing for newly-promoted Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.

The move sees him reunited with boss Darrell Clarke, for whom he played at Bristol Rovers for four years,.

Clarke said: “I know a lot about Ellis because I made him, no disrespect to him, but Ellis would tell you that himself.

“He’s a physical presence, he can run, and he has a lot of excellent elements to his game, especially once we have the hunger back into his game and he’ll be a very good talent for us.

“When I had him at Bristol Rovers, we ended up selling him for a large fee to Ipswich, so I know very well about all his strengths, his character, how he is around the dressing room and that he is a winner.

“He also brings with him that pedigree at the League One level, and I know he is coming in hungry and ready to give his all.

“I know he’ll liven up some of the group too with his bad banter as well!

“So, we’re really pleased to have been able to have gotten this bit of business done.”