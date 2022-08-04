News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Forest Green add BrewDog pie to award-winning vegan menu for Ipswich Town visit

Andy Warren

Published: 4:16 PM August 4, 2022
Forest Green Rovers are the world's first vegan football club

Forest Green Rovers are the world's first vegan football club - Credit: PA/FGR

Forest Green Rovers will be handing out a debut to a new signing when Ipswich Town visit this weekend. 

No, we’re not talking about former Blues striker Connor Wickham, who they signed yesterday following his exit from MK Dons. 

We're talking about a new pie, made in conjunction with two giants of the food and drink industry. 

Rovers are well known for being the world’s first vegan football club and, of course, that means there is no meat served inside the New Lawn. 

But that doesn’t mean an absence of footballing staples, though. Burgers and pies are still on offer, with Rovers launching a new pastry-enclosed gem this weekend. 

Working with Quorn and BrewDog, Rovers have launched the Q-Dog pie, which is a vegan take on the classic steak and ale. 

The club have won awards for their food, which includes the Green Devils spicy vegan burger and a wide range of dishes which change for every matchday. 

They’ve even launched their own range of food, available across the country, called ‘The Devil’s Kitchen’. 

Forest Green Rovers' Jake Young (centre-right) celebrating with his team-mates after winning the lea

Forest Green won League Two last season - Credit: PA

“Our vegan food changes each matchday weekend, based on locally sourced ingredients,” the Rovers website says.  

“But you can expect to see anything from our Q Pie with Quorn to vegan pizzas, fajitas, salads and sweet potato fries.  

“We’ve already been commended at the British Pie Awards, and we picked up the Menu of the Year award from Sport and Leisure Catering Magazine.” 

Rovers also provide food aimed at children, including vegan nuggets, sandwiches, crisps and fruit juices. 

