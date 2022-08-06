How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory at Forest Green

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Forest Green 2-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Commanding in the air and a supreme calming influence in the Ipswich goal, catching everything which came his way. Read play superbly to rush out and deny Jamille Matt on 35 minutes, with Ipswich immediately going down the other end and taking the lead. That was a pivotal passage of play which the Town keeper deserves great credit for. Made a save to deny Armani Little bit couldn’t keep out the scrambled rebound as Rovers grabbed one back, before producing a stunning double save to deny Josh March and then Sean Robertson. A top display from a top keeper. 9

Janoi Donacien

Playing in more of a conventional right-back than we’ve often seen him, Town’s No.44 was focussed on defending for much of the contest and was solid enough there, enjoying his up-and-down battle with March once he came on. Didn’t get forward on too many occasions. 6

George Edmundson

With Luke Woolfenden unavailable due to illness and the Blues playing more of a back four, Edmundson switched to a true central defensive role and had an early chance as he headed over. Battled away throughout as Ipswich ultimately held firm as the hosts pushed for a leveller. 7

Cameron Burgess

In for Woolfenden, the big centre half got himself into a couple of early tangles, surviving penalty appeals in the opening exchanges, but found his feet. Made a good clearance over his own bar as the hosts broke forward dangerously, before being booked late on as the Rovers support called for a red card. Won plenty of headers at important times. 7

Cameron Burgess hitches a ride at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns

Positioning himself high up the pitch on the right side, Burns worked hard throughout but, despite his best efforts, wasn’t able to beat his man on too many occasions. Put in some decent balls when he did and had a shot which stung the palms of Luke McGee. Laid the ball back for Morsy’s goal. 6

Leif Davis

Took a big bang early on and eventually came off after taking another whack. In between those he had some good moments and some more difficult ones. Took a little time to come into the game but Ipswich had more attacking threat down his left flank, with the former Leeds man able to get on the ball and move forward with it. One good example of that was the low ball which made Town’s opener. A step forward from last weekend. 6

Sam Morsy

The Town skipper appears in control of everything he does on the pitch and was a top performer once again here. On the ball he was positive, off it he was vocal and always available. Had a chance to score from inside the box in the first half, which he didn’t take, but superbly curled home from outside the area with whip and dip to double the Ipswich lead. Stood firm in the second period and battled across the pitch. 9

Sam Morsy celebrates his goal at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans

Evans’ role in this Ipswich side is a little understated. He’s asked to play in front of the defence, shield it and keep the ball moving. He did exactly that, with his positioning and neat passing allowing Ipswich to find Morsy in space in various areas of the field. A great display. Seemed to land on everything in the final 20 minutes of the match. 8

Conor Chaplin

Always moving and showing for his team-mates, Chaplin wasn’t always picked out in the early exchanges but came more into the game as it went on. Played with his back to goal a fair amount, helping his side keep the ball in the final third while also having a low shot saved. 6

Marcus Harness

A frustrating start to this game saw the former Portsmouth man crowded out on a few occasions and look a little loose on others, but he grew into it. The finish for his first Town goal was a great one and, as the match went on, he began to play some really nice balls between Rovers defenders to create for his side. 7

Freddie Ladapo

Town’s No.9 battled away throughout without always seeing as much of the ball as he and the team would have liked. Had one good shot which forced a flying save from Luke McGee and another couple blocked, including one which bounced back for Harness to finish. Had a chance as a low Burns cross flashed through the box and caught the striker off-stride. Was replaced with 10 minutes to go. 6

Greg Leigh (for Davis, 67)

On at left-back and was solid throughout his time on the field, adding muscle for an important period of the game. 7

Tyreece John-Jules (for Harness, 70)

Another positive showing from the Arsenal loanee who has proven he can add something from the bench. Helped Town regain control following a tough period. 7

Conor Chaplin shoots from a tight spot at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 70)

Aluko could be a regular fixture on this role, with a calm head, excellent touch and ability to bring a sense of order in tough moments. Had a few breaks where he picked out team-mates who couldn’t fashion chances. 7

Kayden Jackson (Ladapo, 84)

Worked hard during his brief time on the field, not allowing Rovers to build from the back. n/a

Kane Vincent-Young (Burns, 84)

On to give some added protection down the right flank. He’ll be hoping for some serious minutes against Colchester on Tuesday. n/a