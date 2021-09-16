Former Town winger Finidi George gets first senior manager job

Published: 5:00 PM September 16, 2021

Finidi George is taking his first steps in management with Enyimba - Credit: Enyimba FC

Former Ipswich Town winger Finidi George is taking his first steps in management.

The veteran Nigerian, who played for the Blues between 2001 and 2003, has been named head coach of Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba.

‘The People’s Elephant’ are the most successful club in the history of the Nigerian Professional Football League, having won the country’s top division a record eight times.

George begins his management career having previously coached youth teams at Real Mallorca and Dutch club Zwolle, while also serving as director of international football at Real Betis for a period.

“I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me,” George said following his appointment.

Finidi George in action for Town. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

“I want to thank the chairman, the members of the board, and the supporters for even thinking about me.

“On my own part, I will be here to just work and do the job. It’s never going to be easy but I’m here to work and make the team win.”

George, a marquee signing in the summer of 2001 from Mallorca, was part of the Ipswich side relegated from the Premier League that season and remaining at the club in the second tier before his deal was paid up in 2003.

He played 62 times for his country during a career which also saw him win the Champions League with Ajax in 1995.

His first game as Enyimba boss will be a CAF Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the Europa League, second preliminary round fixture against Senegalese side Diambers FC next month.