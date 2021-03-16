Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Fleetwood

Published: 10:19 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 10:25 PM March 16, 2021

Tomas Holy out of his box and under pressure at Fleetwood Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Fleetwood this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Was stuck behind a body of players for the opening goal as he back-peddled towards his line, prior to Connolly heading home, while his only real save of the first half saw him bizarrely stop Ged Garner’s shot between his feet. Looked shaky with his feet throughout but made a string of decent saves after the break. Couldn’t stop Garner’s second. 4

Luke Chambers

The skipper didn’t have his best game this evening, losing possession cheaply at time and looking a little shaky, along with the rest of the side. Tried to get the ball into his midfielders but all-too-often ended up going long. 4

Toto Nsiala

The big centre-half had a decent enough game, battling away with Isaac Vassell but conceding a handful of chances to the physical striker. Won his fair share of headers and balls on the ground but was the man shot through by Ged Garner for Fleetwood’s second. 5

Ipswich react to going two behind at Fleetwood Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Wilson

The Welshman was perhaps the best placed Town player to attack the throw into the box which led to Callum Connolly’s opening goal, but was beaten to it by the former Town loanee. He backed off Vassell before he slid Garner in for the second goal and, while he made some good interceptions and covered well on a number of occasions, didn’t maintain the high standards he has set himself of late. 4

Myles Kenlock

The left-back has been in good form of late but struggled with Wes Burns down his flank throughout as the Fleetwood man scampered away from him time and again, with one error seeing the Town man present the ball straight to his opponent, only for Holy to bail him out. That was enough for Cook, bringing Ward on in his place. 3

Cole Skuse under pressure at Fleetwood Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cole Skuse

There were moments where his calm demeanour helped his side greatly as he won possession back and others where he stumbled and gave it up too easily, notably a slip early in the second period which he was lucky not to be punished from. He looked pedestrian at times, perhaps understandable given this was his first start in more than a year and he has been rushed back to the XI following Flynn Downes’ injury. 3

Andre Dozzell

Town’s playmaker had some good moments at the ball but many of them came too deep. With Skuse on the pitch, he really needs to be pushing higher to try and influence play more. Nearly put through his own net with a hooked ball wide of the post, while a pass over the top flicked off his head in the build-up to the second goal. He looks like he needs a rest after playing a huge amount of football this season. 3

Alan Judge

The Irishman started brightly, with a succession of clever balls which nearly sprung Kayden Jackson away, but wasn’t able to connect. Kept working throughout but wasn’t able to come up with any real moments of quality. 4

Gwion Edwards challenges at Fleetwood Town and gets himself injured - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman had moments where he scuttled well and tested the Fleetwood defence and others where he lost possession too easily. One such moment saw him lose the ball and clatter into Jordan Rossiter, picking up a yellow card which he was perhaps fortunate was not red. He came off worse and limped off at half-time, when he was replaced by Josh Harrop. 3

Troy Parrott

The young striker, fresh from scoring his first professional goal on Saturday, battled away throughout this game but had little to feed off and barely got into the game before being replaced in the second half. His effort can’t be faulted but this contest simply didn't suit his game. He’ll have much better days ahead. 3

Kayden Jackson delivers a cross at Fleetwood Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

Spent the first half chasing balls into the top which invariably ended up in the arms of the goalkeeper, while being told by Cook to push up and try to get in behind more often well pressing harder. Replaced soon into the second half. 4

Josh Harrop (for Edwards, 46)

The Preston loanee replaced Edwards at the break and had some decent possession in good positions but wasn’t able to unlock the door for his side. 4

Stephen Ward (for Kenlock, 66)

The veteran Irishman played his first minutes under Cook and had his side’s first real chance, pushing forward and forcing a save from the Fleetwood keeper. Defended well enough. 5

Aaron Drinan goes up for a header at Fleetwood Town during the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Aaron Drinan (for Jackson, 66)

Worked hard up front after coming on for Jackson but wasn’t able to force the issue. 4

Jack Lankester (for Parrott, 66)

Got on the ball a couple of times but wasn’t able to create the chances his side needed. 4

Teddy Bishop (for Skuse, 81)

Came into the midfield but wasn’t able to make an impact. n/a