Downes set for prolonged spell on sidelines with hamstring injury

Published: 7:22 PM March 16, 2021

Flynn Downes went off with a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Flynn Downes could be set for six weeks on the sidelines due to the injury he suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The central midfielder, who has already missed a large chunk of this season due to a knee injury, limped off during the first half of Saturday’s victory and could now miss the vast majority of Town’s remaining schedule.

The club say he has suffered a grade two hamstring strain on his right leg and could miss between four and six weeks of action.

A four-week lay-off would see Downes potentially return for Town's final five games, while six weeks will keep him out for all-but the last two of the Blues' season. Then there's the potential for an appearance in the play-offs.

Downes has played 17 games for the Blues this season, coming into Paul Cook’s starting XI for the last two games.

He has been replaced in the Town line-up by Cole Skuse for tonight’s game with Fleetwood.