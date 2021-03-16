News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Downes set for prolonged spell on sidelines with hamstring injury

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 7:22 PM March 16, 2021   
Flynn Downes receiving attention, ahead of going off with an injury.

Flynn Downes went off with a hamstring injury at the weekend. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Flynn Downes could be set for six weeks on the sidelines due to the injury he suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle. 

The central midfielder, who has already missed a large chunk of this season due to a knee injury, limped off during the first half of Saturday’s victory and could now miss the vast majority of Town’s remaining schedule. 

The club say he has suffered a grade two hamstring strain on his right leg and could miss between four and six weeks of action. 

A four-week lay-off would see Downes potentially return for Town's final five games, while six weeks will keep him out for all-but the last two of the Blues' season. Then there's the potential for an appearance in the play-offs.

Downes has played 17 games for the Blues this season, coming into Paul Cook’s starting XI for the last two games. 

He has been replaced in the Town line-up by Cole Skuse for tonight’s game with Fleetwood. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
  2. 2 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  3. 3 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  1. 4 Unit within Suffolk-based RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sexual assault' investigation
  2. 5 Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub
  3. 6 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
  4. 7 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
  5. 8 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
  6. 9 How safe do women feel in Suffolk? Fill in our survey
  7. 10 Drive-thru Covid vaccine centre trial in Suffolk proves major success
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft like the one at RAF Honington

RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Plans for the Dolphin at Thorpeness

First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A12 at Little Glemham

Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus