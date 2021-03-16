Downes set for prolonged spell on sidelines with hamstring injury
- Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa
Flynn Downes could be set for six weeks on the sidelines due to the injury he suffered in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.
The central midfielder, who has already missed a large chunk of this season due to a knee injury, limped off during the first half of Saturday’s victory and could now miss the vast majority of Town’s remaining schedule.
The club say he has suffered a grade two hamstring strain on his right leg and could miss between four and six weeks of action.
A four-week lay-off would see Downes potentially return for Town's final five games, while six weeks will keep him out for all-but the last two of the Blues' season. Then there's the potential for an appearance in the play-offs.
Downes has played 17 games for the Blues this season, coming into Paul Cook’s starting XI for the last two games.
He has been replaced in the Town line-up by Cole Skuse for tonight’s game with Fleetwood.
