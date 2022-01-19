'Incredible' Downes tipped 'to play at the very top'

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has tipped 'incredible' Flynn Downes 'to go and play at the very top'.

Essex boy Downes joined Ipswich Town at the age of eight and went on to make 98 appearances for his boyhood club before making a £1.5m switch to Swansea last summer.

The 22-year-old's all-action energy and affable nature has made him an instant hit at the Welsh club. He captained the team in a narrow FA Cup defeat to Southampton earlier this month and last weekend scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

"I'm running out of superlatives for Flynn," said Martin.

"He came from League One. He was a really important signing for us. We were really supported by the owners with that signing, and I think it's been justified because he's one of our biggest assets.

"He has all the ingredients he needs to play at the very top. He knows how I feel about him and how we feel about him as a coaching staff and what his ceiling can be. I think he can go and play wherever he wants eventually.

Flynn Downes scored his first goal for Swansea in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield. - Credit: PA

"Without attracting too much attention to him from other people, Flynn - just the way he is as a boy, every day, the way he trains, how respectful he is towards his team-mates, the way he conducts himself – is an incredible character.

"That's the beauty with having someone who worked with one of our coaching staff for two years who really understands the boy (Matt Gill), even though he had a tough time towards the end at Ipswich.

"That's the whole point of trying to play the way we want to play, to bring the best version of people out. He suits what we're doing incredibly well.

"We have a lot of good players, some of them are suited more to the style of play than others. He certainly is that. He's been incredible."

A piece on Wales Online was equally glowing in its praise for Downes recently. It read: "Since his summer arrival from Ipswich, Downes hasn't really put a foot wrong.

"He reads the game brilliantly and relishes the blood and thunder of the defensive midfield role. It's remarkable how often he emerges from a tackle with the ball at his feet, securing possession for his side rather than just clearing it in any random direction.

Flynn Downes' form for Swansea City will be drawing the attentions of Premier League scouts. - Credit: PA

"Downes is also deceptively strong and this, coupled with his cultured footwork and obvious confidence, enables him to smoothly glide his way out of tricky situations.

"With a pass success rate of 92.8 per cent, he is the most accurate passer in the entire Championship.

"His style reminds me of another fantastic young talent in Declan Rice."

If Premier League clubs do come sniffing at the end of the season, Ipswich would bag themselves a sell-on fee.