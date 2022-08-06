Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Ipswich Town: Super Blues win on the road

Match Report

Ipswich Town picked up their first League One win of the new campaign with victory at Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

Goals from Marcus Harness and Sam Morsy in the first half put Town in the ascendency and, as the second half took shape, it looked as though Town would run out comfortable victors.

However, a Josh March strike with 30 minutes to go saw the home side gain in confidence and Town were indebted to a couple of fine saves from Christian Walton, before Kieran McKenna's men settled the game down again.

Sam Morsy places his shot into the top corner just before half-time at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The victory sees Town sit seventh in the early stages of the League One table.

It was a glorious day at New Lawn, home of Forest Green, with the two teams meeting for the first time ever in a competitive fixture.

Town were missing both Luke Woolfenden and Rekeem Harper through illness, with Cameron Burgess coming in to replace Woolfenden, from the side that drew with Bolton.

Forest Green were unchanged from the team that beat Bristol Rovers 1-2 last weekend.

Freddie Ladapo battles at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

There was a terrific atmosphere in the ground as the teams made their way out, Forest Green kicking-off.

There was an early penalty appeal from the home side as Corey O'Keeffe went past Cameron Burgess, but the appeals were waved away by referee Craig Hicks.

A minute later Town won the first corner of the game, a corner that fell to an unmarked Morsy in the box. His cross/shot was deflected wide by George Edmundson's header at the back post. It had been a lively start by both sides.

Regan Hendry shot wide for the home side, while Harness' snap-shot from Janoi Donacien's cross was saved easily by Luke McGee.

New ground feeling: Ipswich Fans before kick-off at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Leif Davis was seeing plenty of the ball down the Town left but from one of his crosses on 17 minutes, Wes Burns was offside. Town won another corner, but that was easily cleared.

Sam Morsy almost put Town ahead on 21 minutes, his header eight yards out was straight at McGee, when he might have done better.

Freddie Ladapo's 18-yarder was tipped over by McGee, and then FGR broke forcing their first corner of the game on 25 minutes.

Sam Morsy celebrates at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

FGR were forced into an early substitution on 27 minutes, after winger Udoka Godwin-Malife hurt himself during an FGR attack, Dom Bernard replacing him.

Conor Chaplin had a shot that again was saved easily as Town dominated possession, but without much penetration.

Morsy was working hard to get his team on the front foot, as Burns put another cross in that was dealt with by O'Keeffe.

FGR almost took the lead on 35 minutes after O'Keeffe's cross was met by Jamille Matt in the box, but his shot was blocked by Christian Walton.

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna before kick-off at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town took the lead on 36 minutes.

Davis put a cross into the box and Ladapo had a shot that was blocked, but fell to Harness, who thumped home into the top corner. It was a tidy finish.

The goal came at a good time with Town enjoying plenty of possession, but not creating any real clear-cut chances.

And as the half went into added-on time, Town made it two. And what a goal it was.

Wes Burns shoots from a first half set piece at Forest Green Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Morsy had been head and shoulders Town's best player of the half and it was he who curled in a delicious 20-yard shot into the top corner, giving McGee no chance as the half-time whistle went seconds later.

FGR made a further substitution as Josh March replaced David Davis and the home side started brightly again, as they did in the first half.

Quick thinking from Chaplin on 53 minutes saw him play Ladapo through with a free-kick after being fouled, but the latter fired wide with his left foot.

Morsy was finding acres of space in the middle of the park and then Harness fed Chaplin in, but his cross was cut out for another Town corner, which came to nothing.

FGR made two more subs in the 61st minute and two minutes later they pulled a goal back.

The ball was played into the Town area and Christian Walton blocked a shot, before sub March thumped home from six yards. It was game on now.

Walton then had to make two fine saves from Sean Robertson and March again, as FGR stepped up their game.

Town brought on Greg Leigh, Sone Aluko and Tyreece John-Jules and Aluko got into the action straight away, linking up with Burns, as his cross eluded everyone as it went across the six-yard box.

Aluko shot wide and Reece Brown was booked for a foul on Morsy.

Kane Vincent-Young and Kayden Jackson came on for Ladapo and Burns as the game entered the last 10 minutes.

There were nine minutes of added-time, as Burgess was booked. Town continued to look the more dangerous but there were no more goals and Town had seen it home.

FOREST GREEN ROVERS: McGee, O'Keeffe, Cargill, Stevenson (sub Little 61), Hendry, Matt, Moore-Taylor (sub Casey 87), McAllister (sub Robertson 61), Godwin-Malife (sub Bernard 27), Davis, (sub March 46), Brown

Subs: Thomas, Casey, Bunker.

Booked: Stevenson (50, foul), Brown (78, foul)

IPSWICH TOWN: Walton; Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess; Burns (sub Vincent-Young) 83, Evans, Morsy, Davis (sub Leigh 68), Chaplin (sub 69 Aluko), Harness (sub 69 John-Jules), Ladapo (sub Jackson 83).

Subs: Hladky, Leigh, Vincent-Young, Aluko, Edwards, John-Jules, Jackson.

Booked: Burgess (89, foul)

Referee: Craig Hicks



