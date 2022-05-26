The former Ipswich players looking for new clubs this summer

A string of Ipswich Town players are looking for new clubs this summer - Credit: Archant/PA

Clubs up and down the EFL have confirmed their released and retained lists, leaving hundreds of players looking for new clubs.

The Blues have already published their list, with James Norwood, Tomas Holy, Tom Carroll and Myles Kenlock allowed to move on.

Here, Andy Warren takes a look at the other former Ipswich players currently unattached and searching for new homes.

Blackpool have released former Ipswich Town winger Grant Ward - Credit: PA

Grant Ward

The former Tottenham youth graduate has had a tough time since leaving Ipswich Town in the summer of 2019, largely due to a nasty Achilles injury which kept him out for the best part of last season.

That contributed heavily to his Blackpool release, which came after he had made 56 appearances for the Bloomfield Road club and helped them win promotion to the Championship.

It will be interesting to see where he lands next. League One is surely a strong possibility.

Tom Lawrence has already attracted plenty of interest with his Derby contract up - Credit: PA

Tom Lawrence

The Welshman, who was on loan at Town in 2016/17, is undoubtedly the most high-profile player on this list.

He’s not been released by Derby yet and the Rams will surely keep him, but the signs are pointing towards the attacking midfielder leaving on a free transfer following relegation to League One.

Bournemouth, Norwich, Burnley, Fulham, Everton, Anderlecht, Leeds, Watford and Sporting Kansas City have already been credited with interest.

David Cornell has interest from elsewhere after leaving Peterborough - Credit: PA

David Cornell

Following his Ipswich release last summer, the Welshman had just one season at Peterborough where he was one of the better performers as Posh fell to relegation.

There was an agreement to not take up the option of a second season in his original deal, despite 32 starts, meaning he is now looking for his fourth club in as many seasons.

He’ll likely have suitors in the Championship, as clubs look for back-ups, but will have to fall down the leagues should he be keen for regular football.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick appears dejected after a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Issue date: Sunday May 2, 2021. - Credit: PA

David McGoldrick

The former Town attacker's journey with Sheffield United has come to an end, following a four-year spell which saw him help the Blades to the Premier League.

He became a popular figure at the Sheffield club and sent a heartfelt message to supporters when announcing he was moving on.

At 34, another Championship club will surely snap him up.

Danny Rowe is a free agent after leaving Burton - Credit: PA

Danny Rowe

Winger Rowe has never really gotten going since being released by Ipswich at the end of their first League One season.

He was out of the game for six months before joining Burton in January of 2021, but only managed 20 games in his season-and-a-half with the Brewers.

Injury, a spell of paternity leave and Burton’s squad size have kept him sidelined and it was no surprise he was let go.

Former Town loanee Stephen Henderson has left Charlton - Credit: PA

Stephen Henderson

It’s now a decade since the Irishman’s loan spell at Portman Road, which saw him make 24 appearances for the Blues in 2012/13.

He’s played for six clubs since, with two spells at Charlton in there.

His second has ended after just one year, after he failed to oust Craig MacGillivray.

Derby County's Richard Stearman celebrates the 2nd goal second goal against Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Picture date: Saturday January 15, 2022. - Credit: PA

Richard Stearman

Like Lawrence, the former Ipswich defender is out-of-contract at Derby this summer.

The 34-year-old joined the Rams at the start of the season but only made 15 appearances under Rooney.

Derby have yet to make their retained list public but it’s looking likely Stearman will be allowed to move on.

Muzzy Carayol is a free agent this summer - Credit: PA

Muzzy Carayol

Carayol showed what he could do during many of his Ipswich appearances in 2017/18 but has been a bit of a wanderer since.

He played in Cyprus and Turkey before returning to England with Gillingham, where he made 26 appearances during his single season in League One.

Now, with the Gills in League Two, he’s been allowed to move on by Neil Harris.

Connor Wickham scored once for MK Dons - the winner at former club Sunderland - Credit: PA

Connor Wickham

It didn’t quite work out for Wickham at MK Dons, who offered him the prospect of football after an injury-ravaged start to the campaign at Preston.

He scored once in 15 appearances for Liam Manning's side – a goal which proved to be the winner at former club Sunderland.

The former Ipswich academy graduate will be looking for something new ahead of next season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso, Morcambe's Toumani Diagouraga and Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (left-right) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 9, 2022. - Credit: PA

Toumani Diagouraga

The experienced midfielder has been a solid performer for Morecambe in the last few years and moves having made 46 appearances in all competitions last season.

And for that reason there is surely a club in either League One or League Two who will be happy to offer him a contract.

He turns 35 this summer, having left the Blues five years ago.

Ipswich Town's Emyr Huws celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. - Credit: PA

Emyr Huws

The Welshman left Ipswich at the end of last season, having been frozen out by Paul Cook, and needed to wait a few months before returning to the game with Colchester.

The 28-year-old's short-term deal has now expired and he is, right now, set to become a free agent.

The chances are he will return to Colchester, though, given the U’s have offered him fresh terms.

Bradford City have released Caolan Lavery - Credit: PA

Caolan Lavery

The Canada-born former Northern Ireland youth international left Ipswich for Sheffield Wednesday in 2011 and has enjoyed a solid career since, representing both Sheffield clubs as well as Rotherham, Portsmouth and Walsall.

He spent last season at Bradford but departs after netting just once in 20 games.

Lavery will turn 30 soon after the start of next season.

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan has been ravaged by injury and is a free agent again - Credit: PA

Jon Nolan

Injury continues to bite the creative midfielder, who had his Ipswich contract terminated by mutual consent after the January window closed.

He had options but chose Bristol Rovers and Joey Barton, where he never truly got fit and managed just one substitute appearance for the Gas.

Nolan, now 30, has managed only 97 minutes of football since the start of 2021. That’s a real worry.

Bristol Rovers have released Brett Pitman. He was on loan at Eastleigh during last season - Credit: PA

Brett Pitman

The languid frontman, now 34, lasted just one season at Bristol Rovers. And he spent half of that on loan in non-league with Eastleigh.

He scored four goals in 18 matches for the Gas and netted just once in 17 for his loan club, prior to his release.

Where next now the goals are drying up?

Colchester United's Dean Gerken (right) claims the ball under pressure during the Sky Bet League Two match at The People's Pension Stadium, Crawley. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

Dean Gerken

There’s one less former Ipswich player at Colchester following Gerken’s release.

An ongoing hip injury meant the 37-year-old played just once last season, having joined the U’s in 2019 following his Town exit.

Could this be the end of his professional career?

Danny Simpson left Bristol City before the end of last season - Credit: PA

Danny Simpson

The former Town loanee has been a free agent for a few months now, having terminated his Bristol City contract by mutual consent back in March.

He’s 33 now and, of course, has great pedigree having come through the Manchester United youth system and then being part of the Leicester side who won the Premier League.

Where will he pop up next?

Ed Upson fires the winner for Town in the 2005 FA Youth Cup Final. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Upson

Town’s FA Youth Cup-winning hero from 2005 has been well-travelled since departing in 2010, earning a regular starting role everywhere he’s been.

Last season saw him begin the campaign with Newport and move to Stevenage in January, but he’s now been released by Steve Evans’ side.

He’ll likely have a League Two suitor for next season, during which he’ll turn 33.

Sheffield Wednesday's Massimo Luongo during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday January 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

Massimo Luongo

The Australian, on loan with Ipswich from Tottenham a decade ago, is out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday following their loss to Sunderland in the League One play-offs.

The Owls were a much better side with Luongo in it last season, which is why they are keen to extend his contract.

It remains to be seen if those talks end positively, though. If they don’t, he will become a free agent.