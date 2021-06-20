Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return to EFL
- Credit: PA
The son of a former Ipswich Town player was on target as Hartlepool United secured a return to the EFL in the most dramatic of circumstances.
It looked like Luke Armstrong’s goal was going to be enough for Hartlepool to win this afternoon’s National League play-off final at Ashton Gate, as the son of former Town striker Alun put his side a goal up, only for Torquay keeper Lucas Covolan to head home a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time.
His goal levelled matters at 1-1 and took the game to extra time, where the two sides couldn’t be separated before Hartlepool won 5-4 as the penalty shootout went to sudden death.
Armstrong missed in the shootout but it mattered little in the end, with his 35th-minute goal helping his side secure promotion to League Two.
The 24-year-old is currently on loan from Salford City, having also played for the likes of Gateshead and Accrington after coming through the youth system at Middlesbrough.
It was from the Riverside where Town signed striker Alun Armstrong in 2000, with the forward helping the Blues finish fifth in the Premier League that season before scoring an iconic header against Inter Milan at Portman Road.
Armstrong Sr is now in management, leading Darlington in National League North having previously been in charge at Blyth Spartans.
