Former Ipswich Town star who won Second Division title with Blues, has passed away

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:45 PM May 4, 2021    Updated: 2:02 PM May 4, 2021
The Ipswich Town forward line training in Feburary 1967. They are Joe Broadfoot, Danny Hegan, Ray Cr

The Ipswich Town forward line training in Feburary 1967, including Frank Brogan, right. They are Joe Broadfoot, Danny Hegan, Ray Crawford, Gerry Baker, and Frank Brogan. - Credit: Archant

Former Ipswich Town winger, Frank Brogan, has died. He was 78.

Brogan joined Town in 1964 from Celtic. While at Celtic, he scored the club's 5,000th league goal during the 1962/63 season. After he joined Town he made more than 220 appearances for the club, scoring almost 70 goals.

At Ipswich, the pacy Brogan was a regular penalty taker and he was the top scorer in the league for Bill McGarry’s side with 17 league goals, one more than Ray Crawford, as they carried off the Second Division championship in 1967/68.

Brogan left Portman Road in 1971 and went on loan to Morton, before returned to England and joining Halifax.

He gave up the professional game and moved back to Scotland where he had a spell coaching Blantyre Celtic while managing several public houses.

He latterly owned a fleet of taxis while living in Falkirk.

