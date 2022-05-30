Blues boss was 'great influence in me coming here,' says new boy Freddie

Freddie Ladapo has admitted Town boss Kieran McKenna was 'a great influence' in his decision to sign for the Blues.

The 29-year-old former Rotherham and Plymouth Argyle striker arrives on a three-year deal following his exit from the Millers, where he scored 41 goals in 123 games for the club.

He has twice helped Rotherham win promotion from League One, netting 32 of his goals in those two seasons, and will be looking to complete a third-tier treble after signing for Ipswich.

Town boss Kieran McKenna, left, with Freddie Ladapo at Portman Road - Credit: ITFC

"Kieran McKenna was a great influence in me coming here," Ladapo told the Ipswich Town website.

“I thoroughly enjoy listening to him talk about his thought processes, views and objectives as they fit in with mine. It really helps when you connect with a manager and I can't wait to work with him.

"I'm buzzing, I couldn't be happier. It's a club everyone knows, it has a great history, great fans. I can't wait to be out there playing in front of those fans.

"Next season, hopefully I will score a lot of goals, win some titles, win as much as possible. This is a great club that needs to be in higher places. And I think we can definitely do that."

Born in Romford, Ladapo came through the youth system at Colchester United but spent the majority of his U’s career out on loan before joining Kidderminster in 2014. A spell with Margate propelled him back up the pyramid, as he joined Crystal Palace in 2016 before heading to Southend two years later.

He really began to make a name for himself at Plymouth, scoring 19 League One goals for Argyle in 2018/19 before his £400,000 move to Rotherham at the end of that season.

He handed in a transfer request in January but no move materialised and he continued to feature, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

So, what can Town fans expect from him?

"Goals is the obvious thing," Ladapo added. "I'm sure they'll be appreciative if I can get those goals. I am going to work hard try my hardest, try to drive the standards up and get everyone on that same winning mentality and winning side because the football is already there, the manager's methods are already there."





IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

2022: Hughes (end of year)

2023 : Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Baggott*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris

2024 : Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson

2025: Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo

