'I enjoy the pressure' - Ladapo on scoring goals and winning promotion at Town

Interview

Freddie Ladapo is hungry. Hungry for goals and hungry for a third promotion from League One.

The striker, signed on a free transfer following his exit from Rotherham, has started Town's first two league matches with the No.9 shirt on his back, having opportunities in both games without finding the net.

He will likely lead the line once again this weekend, when Ipswich take on MK Dons at Portman Road, with the 29-year-old hopeful of opening his account to cap an enjoyable start to life at his new club.

“Every striker wants to score goals,” Ladapo said.

“A lot of people are impatient and want to see everything from the minute you burst in the door, but my performances have been decent and the manager’s been pleased.

“We go through the clips and talk about how the manager wants me to impact the game and what he wants me to bring to the team. Sooner or later the goals will come.

“As a senior centre forward it’s about me leading the line, occupying defenders and stretching teams. I need to be a threat up front and, even though the striker isn’t going to be the one to score the goals all the time, if you can occupy a few players and bring others into the game them you can be successful.

“The relationships are improving and, for forward players, it does take a while. Even if we are scoring goals and winning games, it probably hasn’t clicked just yet. The wonderful partnership will come I’m sure.

“It would be wonderful to get off the mark.”

Ladapo knows what it takes to get out of League One. He’s done it twice before, winning promotion with Rotherham in both 2020 and earlier this year, prior to his exit from the New York Stadium.

And he enjoys the pressure which comes with trying to achieve that in Ipswich blue.

“It’s been an exciting start for me here and I think the fans should be just as excited,” the striker said.

“The signings we have brought in have been wonderful and the methods here are wonderful too. There’s a real vision here about where we want to get to.

“Patience is needed but results are needed too. Everything has to come hand-in-hand for us to have a wonderful season. As long as we stay level-headed and focused we will achieve the things we set out to do.

“I enjoy pressure and I enjoy the pressure you feel here. In the big games and the big matches you look to overcome that and give what you can to the team. I think I’ve done that a few times in my career hopefully I can do that some more here.

“If you play in front of 27,000 fans you are expecting big things and, regardless of your form, you are going to be looking impress everyone, including yourself and your family.”

Of Town’s start in League One, which has seen the Blues draw with Bolton and beat Forest Green, he said: “The first couple of games have been alright for us so it’s been a good start as a team. The main thing is to not lose, get points on the board and keep a cool head because it’s a long season.

“There are 46 games, more including the cups, so if you can start off by not losing and by picking up those points it can only be a good thing.

“Another promotion would be more than alright. I’m sure it’s what everyone is expecting.”

Despite his relaxed demeanour, the expectation to score and the pressure to win promotion is something Ladapo enjoys shouldering.

Football is far from his only focus, though.

“My partner has just had a baby so currently she’s at home looking after her, but sooner or later she will be there in the stadium singing I’m sure,” Ladapo said with a smile.

“I get to see them as soon as I finish football and that’s the best thing I can ask for. It’s not easy at all, some nights are sleepless and some nights are great, but when you get to go home from football and see them it makes it all right.

“You deal with it how you deal with it because you get used to do things a certain way, but you do sometimes wake up in the morning on two hours sleep and have to pick yourself up. You have to try and be a good work colleague because you might be a bit cranky.

“A nice coffee sorts that out.”