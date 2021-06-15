Forward Sears completes Colchester return
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Forward Freddie Sears has completed his return to Colchester United following his Ipswich Town release.
The 31-year-old left Ipswich Town this summer after more than six years at Portman Road, following his move from the U's for £150,000 in January 2014.
He's now returned to Colchester, signing a two-year deal to join former Ipswich team-mates Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse.
"It means more coming back, just raring to get going," Sears said. "Coming back to the stadium, going back to the training ground, and seeing everyone again makes it feel special and I'm raring to get going again.
"I can't wait to get back in with the boys and looking to the new season ahead."
Sears made 217 appearances for Ipswich, scoring 34 goals, having struck 36 goals in 109 appearances for the U's prior to his move to Town.
The U's are also understood to interested in signing former Ipswich players Emyr Huws and Alan Judge, while Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith and Tom Eastman are other former Ipswich players at the Essex club.
Most Read
- 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 2 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
- 3 QPR trigger buy-out clause to sign Dozzell for £1m
- 4 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
- 5 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 6 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
- 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
- 8 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
- 9 'I'll always have love for Ipswich, but it was time to move on' - Dozzell signs for QPR
- 10 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say
Colchester are also talking to former Ipswich striker Frank Nouble, who was on loan at the U's from Plymouth last season.