Forward Sears completes Colchester return

Andy Warren

Published: 7:05 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 7:13 PM June 15, 2021
Freddie Sears pictured during the FA Cup defeat against Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller

Forward Freddie Sears has completed his return to Colchester United - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Forward Freddie Sears has completed his return to Colchester United following his Ipswich Town release.

The 31-year-old left Ipswich Town this summer after more than six years at Portman Road, following his move from the U's for £150,000 in January 2014.

He's now returned to Colchester, signing a two-year deal to join former Ipswich team-mates Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse.

"It means more coming back, just raring to get going," Sears said. "Coming back to the stadium, going back to the training ground, and seeing everyone again makes it feel special and I'm raring to get going again. 

"I can't wait to get back in with the boys and looking to the new season ahead."

Sears made 217 appearances for Ipswich, scoring 34 goals, having struck 36 goals in 109 appearances for the U's prior to his move to Town.

The U's are also understood to interested in signing former Ipswich players Emyr Huws and Alan Judge, while Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith and Tom Eastman are other former Ipswich players at the Essex club. 

Colchester are also talking to former Ipswich striker Frank Nouble, who was on loan at the U's from Plymouth last season.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

