Former Town midfielder returns to club as part of Cook's staff

Andy Warren

Published: 1:18 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 1:31 PM March 2, 2021
Gary Roberts will coach as part of Paul Cook's staff - Credit: Wigan Athletic

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Gary Roberts has returned to the club as part of new manager Paul Cook’s staff. 

The winger, who was at Portman Road from 2006 to 2008, will act as first-team coach while Matt Gill and Jimmy Walker will continue in their roles with the first-team. 

Roberts will be in the stands with Cook at Accrington tonight where, coincidentally, he has been part of the playing staff in recent weeks. 

Gary Roberts is back at Ipswich Town as a coach - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Roberts played under Cook at Chesterfield. Portsmouth and Wigan over a seven-year period. 

Cook said: “I’ve worked with Gary before and we are both looking forward to meeting up with all the other staff at Ipswich and working together to give us the best possible chance of winning promotion this season.” 

