'It was a surprise for a lot of us... but these are exciting times' - Gill on takeover

Published: 5:48 PM April 10, 2021

Ipswich Town first team coach Matt Gill admitted that this week's takeover news had come as a surprise to the staff and players, with manager Paul Cook again opting not to speak to the media today.

It was announced on Wednesday, following months of speculation and reports, that long-term owner Marcus Evans had sold to the club to a US group for around £40m.

Cook met new chairman Mike O'Leary for the first time that day and then, late on Thursday night, explained that he was cancelling his usual Friday morning pre-match press conference so that he could fully focus on preparing his players for a big game against MK Dons.

The Blues boss was expected to discuss the takeover this afternoon, but instead sent coach Gill out to speak to the media following a goalless home draw.

Asked where Cook was, Gill said: "I think he's chatting to a few players in there at the moment. Yeah, he just asked me to come and do it."

Quizzed as to what this week has been like for the first team staff and players, he said: "Erm... For me, it's been pretty similar. Train the boys, get on the training pitch, try and add some energy in and around the training ground. It's been energised.

"The lads know that they are close to trying to achieve something between now and the end of the season.

"Obviously it was only announced Wednesday wasn't it? As far as the training ground, at the moment no-one has seen anything different. So it's just business as usual for us. But obviously there are exciting times ahead."

Asked if the takeover news had come as a surprise, Gill said: "It was a surprise for me, yeah. Obviously I am not privy to conversations that happen upstairs. As first team coach I try and stay away from all that.

"It was a surprise for lots of us. But, like I said, it's exciting times and everyone is just concentrating on what they need to do. Just stay in your lane and do your job and try and add some value to what you're trying to achieve."

He added: "I've been in football long enough to know it's an unsettling industry. You do your job to the best of your ability. Obviously it is an exciting time for the club. It's a massive thing. I've not been involved in a takeover situation before so it's just about doing what you get paid for. Do your job. Try and add some value to what's going on.

"Hopefully we can have a positive end to the season."

Town remain three points off the League One play-off places with seven games to go.