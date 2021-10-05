Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Gillingham win

Published: 9:34 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 9:35 PM October 5, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Gillingham 2-0 in the Papa John's Trophy this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Back in the side for the first time since a disastrous second half against West Ham’s Under 21s in this competition, the Czech punched well on a number of occasions in the first half and looked solid enough throughout. Caught the free-kick and sprung his side away for Chaplin’s second goal while also making a good low save to deny Olly Lee. He deserves credit for this display. 7

Smiling Tomas Holy applauds the travelling fans after the win and a clean sheet at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young

This game will have done Vincent-Young good, after he dropped out of the league side following some tough displays. He defended well, supported Kayden Jackson down the right and kept things simple. Had one storming run forward which looked to have opened up perfectly for him to shoot, but he declined and was crowded out. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Resumed his partnership with Toto Nsiala and looked calm and composed throughout this game, handling the physical threat of John Akinde well and mopping up one particularly battle with the striker well, as the Gills man looked to burst clear. 8

Toto Nsiala

The skipper for the night had a very good game, heading plenty of balls away from danger and marshalling a defensive line which, though bent on a couple of occasions, never looked like breaking. The pairing of George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess can’t rest too comfortably. 8

Myles Kenlock warms up at Priestfield. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Myles Kenlock

The big surprise on the team sheet saw the left-back return from exile to play in this game, having been banished to the Under 23s. Defended solidly but wasn’t able to get forward and chop inside, as we’ve seen him do in the past. Is not registered for league football so will have to wait for further action. A good display, especially considering how little football he's played of late. 6

Rekeem Harper

We’ve seen the former Baggie operate as a No.10 from the bench in recent weeks but he sat deeper in this one, trying to switch play and move his team around the pitch. He did that well at times, while also having a good chance to shoot after the break but failing to connect with a Kenlock cross well enough. Saw plenty of the ball but didn’t always play with conviction. 6

Idris El Mizouni

An impressive display from the Tunisian youngster, who saw plenty of the ball, used it cleverly and looked to drive forward with it at his feet whenever he could. Played with real maturity and did his cause no harm at all tonight. Ipswich's best player. 8

Conor Chaplin scores Ipswich's second during the second half at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Conor Chaplin

Deployed as the No.10, the former Barnsley man was busy throughout but wasn’t able to get on the ball too often in dangerous areas. When he did, he was able to link play well enough. Had a shot of his own wide in the first-half before netting in the second, latching onto Pigott’s long pass, keeping his cool and finishing nicely. 7

Kayden Jackson

The striker, deployed wide on the right, was involved in a lot of what the Blues did in the first half of this game, with his delivery into the box hit and miss. There was a big hit before the break, as he delivered a superb ball through the box for Joe Pigott to fire home. Continued to threaten in the second half. 7

Kyle Edwards

The man perhaps most likely to come into the side in the absence of Bersant Celina this weekend had some good moments on the ball in this one, without causing serious trouble to the GIllingham defence. He perhaps should have won a penalty when a clever turn around Jack Tucker saw him hit the deck. The winger departed after 70 minutes with his side two up. 6

Joe Pigott with a smart first time finish to give Ipswich the lead during the first half at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Pigott

Back after struggling with a virus and had plenty of chances in this game, curling over three times and having a bundled shot blocked. Did get his goal eventually, finishing well at the back post from Jackson’s low cross. Battled away well through this game, giving his side a focal point. 8

Louie Barry (for Edwards, 73)

The Villa teenager has not played much football during his loan spell but looked keen to make up for it in this one, with a positive first touch when in possession. Had one late run into the box late on and hit deck too easily. 6

James Norwood (for Pigott, 73)

On for the final few minutes and battled away without having too many sights of goal. 6

Louie Barry shooting during the second half at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Zanda Siziba (for Chaplin, 85)

Another appearance for the youngster who once again showed ability. n/a