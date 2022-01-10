KOA podcast: Best win of the season so far?

Video

Ipswich Town enjoyed a great win at Gillingham on Saturday - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team made of the game, and Kieran McKenna's impact so far.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren, Ross Halls and Mark Heath discuss that 4-0 win and compare it to other big victories Town have enjoyed so far this season.

The boys also discuss what we've learned about McKenna after two games, whether Town actually need to sign anyone this January, and ex-boss Paul Cook's first public comments on his exit from the club.

