News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

KOA podcast: Best win of the season so far?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:44 PM January 10, 2022
The latest Kings of Anglia podcast sees the team discuss the win at Gillingham

The latest Kings of Anglia podcast sees the team discuss the win at Gillingham and what we've learned about new boss Kieran McKenna - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town enjoyed a great win at Gillingham on Saturday - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team made of the game, and Kieran McKenna's impact so far.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren, Ross Halls and Mark Heath discuss that 4-0 win and compare it to other big victories Town have enjoyed so far this season.

The boys also discuss what we've learned about McKenna after two games, whether Town actually need to sign anyone this January, and ex-boss Paul Cook's first public comments on his exit from the club.

You can listen here...

Or watch the show here...

Podcast
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wes Burns celebrates at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Gills have no answer to excellent Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Three Blackbirds in Newmarket Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk businesses named among most dog friendly in UK

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town

'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brackenbury Sports Centre is earmarked for demolition - it is nearing the end of its operational life

Planning and Development

Five sites Aldi could build supermarket in Suffolk town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon