'They scored with the one effort on goal they had': Gillingham reaction to win over Town
- Credit: PA
Gillingham assistant manager Paul Raynor said his team were clinical against an Ipswich side they knew would be boosted by having new manager Paul Cook in the dugout.
The Gills won 3-1 to make it back-to back victories for them in League One - and Raynor was especially pleased with what he called 'the most complete performance of the season.'
“Against the quality that Ipswich Town have got I would probably so that is the most satisfying win for us (this season) because it had a bit of everything, the real solid defensive performance," Raynor told Kent Online.
PAUL COOK on Gillingham defeat
"They scored with the one effort on goal they had but we were clinical with the ball, always a goal threat, defensively we were solid and I would say that it was the most complete performance of the season.
“We talked about imposing our game on them. We created chances and put in a dogged performance without the ball, we were very expansive with the ball and the second goal for Vadaine is absolutely fantastic, real quality. The ball from Jordan Graham and the cross (from Dempsey) and finish, real quality among that endeavour.
STU Watson's five observations of the Gillingham defeat
“We are extremely pleased. Ipswich are a top club in League 1 and probably the Championship and with a new manager in Paul Cook. We expected a reaction.
"We knew their boys would be looking to impress and we needed to stamp our authority.
Most Read
- 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
- 2 'We'll lick our wounds and go again' - Cook on Town's 3-1 loss at Gillingham
- 3 Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village
- 4 Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village
- 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-1 loss at Gillingham
- 6 'Landmark' refusal of 18 homes in Suffolk village aided by community
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 loss at Gillingham
- 8 Gillingham 3-1 Ipswich Town: Blues second best as Cook reign begins with defeat
- 9 Covid infection rates continue to fall in Suffolk and Essex
- 10 New glamping site set to open this summer
"They started very well for the first five or 10 minutes and after we got the breakthrough (with Jack Tucker's fifth minute strike) I thought we were absolutely magnificent.
"We didn’t allow Ipswich to impose their game on us. They can do that against anyone in League 1, they are a real handful and their last four or five results they have had before Paul Cook came in have been as good as anyone in the division.
"We were wary of that but it was about us, about the quality that we had and the three finishes from us were absolutely."