'They scored with the one effort on goal they had': Gillingham reaction to win over Town

Published: 1:30 PM March 7, 2021

Gillingham manager Steve Evans (right) and his assistant Paul Raynor (left) on the touchline. - Credit: PA

Gillingham assistant manager Paul Raynor said his team were clinical against an Ipswich side they knew would be boosted by having new manager Paul Cook in the dugout.

The Gills won 3-1 to make it back-to back victories for them in League One - and Raynor was especially pleased with what he called 'the most complete performance of the season.'

Vadaine Oliver scores against Ipswich at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Against the quality that Ipswich Town have got I would probably so that is the most satisfying win for us (this season) because it had a bit of everything, the real solid defensive performance," Raynor told Kent Online.

"They scored with the one effort on goal they had but we were clinical with the ball, always a goal threat, defensively we were solid and I would say that it was the most complete performance of the season.

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We talked about imposing our game on them. We created chances and put in a dogged performance without the ball, we were very expansive with the ball and the second goal for Vadaine is absolutely fantastic, real quality. The ball from Jordan Graham and the cross (from Dempsey) and finish, real quality among that endeavour.

“We are extremely pleased. Ipswich are a top club in League 1 and probably the Championship and with a new manager in Paul Cook. We expected a reaction.

Kayden Jackson's second half header which hit the bar at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We knew their boys would be looking to impress and we needed to stamp our authority.

"They started very well for the first five or 10 minutes and after we got the breakthrough (with Jack Tucker's fifth minute strike) I thought we were absolutely magnificent.

James Norwood wrestles with opponent Jack Tucker at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We didn’t allow Ipswich to impose their game on us. They can do that against anyone in League 1, they are a real handful and their last four or five results they have had before Paul Cook came in have been as good as anyone in the division.

"We were wary of that but it was about us, about the quality that we had and the three finishes from us were absolutely."