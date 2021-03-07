News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'They scored with the one effort on goal they had': Gillingham reaction to win over Town

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:30 PM March 7, 2021   
Gillingham manager Steve Evans (right) and his assistant Paul Raynor (left) on the touchline during

Gillingham manager Steve Evans (right) and his assistant Paul Raynor (left) on the touchline. - Credit: PA

Gillingham assistant manager Paul Raynor said his team were clinical against an Ipswich side they knew would be boosted by having new manager Paul Cook in the dugout.

The Gills won 3-1 to make it back-to back victories for them in League One - and Raynor was especially pleased with what he called 'the most complete performance of the season.'

Vadaine Oliver scores against Ipswich at Gillingham

Vadaine Oliver scores against Ipswich at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Against the quality that Ipswich Town have got I would probably so that is the most satisfying win for us (this season) because it had a bit of everything, the real solid defensive performance," Raynor told Kent Online.

PAUL COOK on Gillingham defeat

"They scored with the one effort on goal they had but we were clinical with the ball, always a goal threat, defensively we were solid and I would say that it was the most complete performance of the season.

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Gillingham

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We talked about imposing our game on them. We created chances and put in a dogged performance without the ball, we were very expansive with the ball and the second goal for Vadaine is absolutely fantastic, real quality. The ball from Jordan Graham and the cross (from Dempsey) and finish, real quality among that endeavour.

STU Watson's five observations of the Gillingham defeat

“We are extremely pleased. Ipswich are a top club in League 1 and probably the Championship and with a new manager in Paul Cook. We expected a reaction.

Kayden Jackson's second half header which hit the bar at Gillingham

Kayden Jackson's second half header which hit the bar at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We knew their boys would be looking to impress and we needed to stamp our authority.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 'We'll lick our wounds and go again' - Cook on Town's 3-1 loss at Gillingham
  3. 3 Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village
  1. 4 Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-1 loss at Gillingham
  3. 6 'Landmark' refusal of 18 homes in Suffolk village aided by community
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 loss at Gillingham
  5. 8 Gillingham 3-1 Ipswich Town: Blues second best as Cook reign begins with defeat
  6. 9 Covid infection rates continue to fall in Suffolk and Essex
  7. 10 New glamping site set to open this summer

"They started very well for the first five or 10 minutes and after we got the breakthrough (with Jack Tucker's fifth minute strike) I thought we were absolutely magnificent.

James Norwood wrestles with opponent Jack Tucker at Gillingham

James Norwood wrestles with opponent Jack Tucker at Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We didn’t allow Ipswich to impose their game on us. They can do that against anyone in League 1, they are a real handful and their last four or five results they have had before Paul Cook came in have been as good as anyone in the division.

"We were wary of that but it was about us, about the quality that we had and the three finishes from us were absolutely."

Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police investigate the scene of a three vehicle collision on the A12 near Frostenden. Picture:Sara

Man dies following collision on A12

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture da

'Cook changes it for Ipswich... I never thought it would happen for them...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook is the new manager of Ipswich Town

Football

Cook's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
McCarthy's Country Store Ltd was prosecuted by Mid Suffolk District Council over food hygiene offences

Mouldy scone leads to bakery firm being fined £9k for hygiene breaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus