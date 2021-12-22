News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's Boxing Day clash with Gillingham postponed

Andy Warren

Published: 5:08 PM December 22, 2021
Updated: 5:14 PM December 22, 2021
Ipswich Town's Boxing Day visit to Gillingham has been postponed - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town's scheduled visit to Gillingham on Saturday has been postponed.

The match had been in doubt due to Covid cases at the Kent club, which meant Steve Evans' side only had seven available outfield players at training this week.

EFL rules say teams must play if they have 14 outfield players, as well as a goalkeeper, available to play.

An EFL statement reads: "Gillingham’s Sky Bet League One fixture versus Ipswich Town on Sunday, 26 December has been postponed.

"Gillingham informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Priestfield due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement. In addition it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained."

With both sides out of the FA Cup, the game will now be played on third round day - Saturday, January 8.

The postponement means new Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna's first game in charge is set to be the home clash with Wycombe in December 29.


