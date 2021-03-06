News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Matchday Live: The Cook era begins as Town face Gillingham

Andy Warren

Published: 11:00 AM March 6, 2021   
Paul Cook leads Ipswich Town for the first time today when the Blues face Gillingham

Paul Cook leads Ipswich Town for the first time today when the Blues face Gillingham - Credit: Pagepix

Paul Cook leads Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues take on Gillingham.

A win in the early kick-off (1pm) could take his side up to fifth in the table, even if temporarily. 

Cook, who has long played a similar 4-2-3-1 system to the one used during the final days of Paul Lambert, has a reputation for playing on the front foot, with energy and bravery.  

And the new Ipswich manager is keen for his side to have a clear identity right from the start of his reign. 

“We certainly want an identity as a team, a style of play, consistency in my team selection and consistency with my message to the players,” he said.  

“And then the most important factor, working hard behind the scenes. 

“It’s hard in football because everyone will speak about fitness levels. You can only be as fit as your team can be. You can only work as hard as your team can. 

“We’ll work very hard to get them to where we want to be and we’ll work very hard to make sure that what we do on a Saturday the players fully understand and we’re all committed to the same cause. 

"I think the thing about my teams is that I do have an identity and I have a clear style of play. It's very much what I believe in, and that will be evident from day one.” 

Cook joins Town at a time when the Blues have more than 25 senior players available and further strength in the club’s Under 23s, with the boss knowing he has a job on his hands to keep them all involved. 

“We want to get the best out of everyone we've got here. And we also want everyone at the club to feel that they're going to get an opportunity to shine. 

“It's hard to keep everyone happy when footballers aren't playing football. You shouldn't be happy. If they are happy, there's something wrong. So that's something we're going to have to overcome.” 


Ipswich News

