News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Former captain Leadbitter's message to Town fans as he retires

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:25 PM September 14, 2021   
Hull V Ipswich Grant Leadbitter scores from the penalty spot at Hull

Former Ipswich Town captain Grant Leadbitter has announced his retirement

Former Ipswich Town captain Grant Leadbitter has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old, who played 126 games for the Blues between September 2009 and May 2012, scoring 14 goals, revealed the news on Instagram.

Leadbitter, who cost Town £2.65m from Sunderland in 2009, played 48 games for boyhood club the Black Cats last season, scoring seven goals, as they reached the League One play-off semi-finals.

He also played for Middlesbrough - captaining them to Premier League promotion in 2016 - in an impressive professional career which saw him make almost 600 appearances all told, scoring 65 goals.

Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter

Grant Leadbitter captained Middlesbrough to promotion to the Premier League. - Credit: Archant

Writing on Instagram, he said: "After taking a few months off to enjoy a holiday with the family and reflect, I've realised I am ready to retire.

"Of course there has been a temptation to carry on, but since playing my final game for Sunderland in May I have had it in my mind I wasn't going to play on. I just wanted to be sure it was the correct decision.

"For me to finish after my second and final spell at the club where it all started, the one I supported as a boy, and where I loved going with my mam and dad, just seems right.

Most Read

  1. 1 Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation
  2. 2 A12 set to reopen eight hours after lorry overturns
  3. 3 Why Cook's quickly changed his approach to the Papa John's Trophy
  1. 4 Ex Town striker Wickham signs for Championship club
  2. 5 'I promised him we would make change': Mum's vow to her much-loved son
  3. 6 Where to see the Red Arrows in Suffolk today
  4. 7 Coastal village awaits decision on bid for 220 new homes
  5. 8 Popular takeaway owner looking to return after almost selling up
  6. 9 Will Sam show he's the man? And just how strong does Cook go tonight?
  7. 10 Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Suffolk

"Now I can look forward.

"I would like to thank my mam and dad for everything they did for me and my sisters - helping me to fulfil a dream.

Sunderland's Lynden Gooch (left) and Grant Leadbitter celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after th

Grant Leadbitter, right, lifted the Papa John's Trophy with Sunderland - Credit: PA

"And, of course, I want to thank my wife and two daughters for all of their support throughout a career which has led me to play for clubs with great history.

"The memories I have from playing for Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Ipswich will live with me forever. 

"Those promotion celebrations with Sunderland and Middlesbrough were incredible and I am proud to have played in the Premier League for both.

"I have worked with some fantastic people, some top players and under brilliant managers. I loved wearing the colours of all the clubs I played for and it was an honour to wear the England shirt from schoolboy all the way up to Under-21s.

"Who knows what the future holds but I am excited about it. I will miss playing but whether I go into coaching, the media or even something else I know I can draw on my experiences and help others in the future.

"Once again, thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way."

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook yell instructions from the touchline.

'One of my toughest days in management' - Cook on 5-2 loss to Bolton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A car has crashed into the front of the M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath

Suffolk Live

Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin, Cameron Burgess and Rekeem Harper after Bolton Wanderers had scored their fifth.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon