Former captain Leadbitter's message to Town fans as he retires
Former Ipswich Town captain Grant Leadbitter has announced his retirement from football.
The 35-year-old, who played 126 games for the Blues between September 2009 and May 2012, scoring 14 goals, revealed the news on Instagram.
Leadbitter, who cost Town £2.65m from Sunderland in 2009, played 48 games for boyhood club the Black Cats last season, scoring seven goals, as they reached the League One play-off semi-finals.
He also played for Middlesbrough - captaining them to Premier League promotion in 2016 - in an impressive professional career which saw him make almost 600 appearances all told, scoring 65 goals.
Writing on Instagram, he said: "After taking a few months off to enjoy a holiday with the family and reflect, I've realised I am ready to retire.
"Of course there has been a temptation to carry on, but since playing my final game for Sunderland in May I have had it in my mind I wasn't going to play on. I just wanted to be sure it was the correct decision.
"For me to finish after my second and final spell at the club where it all started, the one I supported as a boy, and where I loved going with my mam and dad, just seems right.
"Now I can look forward.
"I would like to thank my mam and dad for everything they did for me and my sisters - helping me to fulfil a dream.
"And, of course, I want to thank my wife and two daughters for all of their support throughout a career which has led me to play for clubs with great history.
"The memories I have from playing for Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Ipswich will live with me forever.
"Those promotion celebrations with Sunderland and Middlesbrough were incredible and I am proud to have played in the Premier League for both.
"I have worked with some fantastic people, some top players and under brilliant managers. I loved wearing the colours of all the clubs I played for and it was an honour to wear the England shirt from schoolboy all the way up to Under-21s.
"Who knows what the future holds but I am excited about it. I will miss playing but whether I go into coaching, the media or even something else I know I can draw on my experiences and help others in the future.
"Once again, thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way."