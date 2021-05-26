Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger

Published: 6:00 AM May 26, 2021

Ipswich Town remain in contract talks with winger Gwion Edwards as the Welshman considers his future.

The winger, 28, is out of contract at Portman Road in just over a month but, while eight senior players have been released, Edwards has been offered an extension by Town manager Paul Cook.

It’s understood Edwards is still mulling over what is thought to be a new multi-year deal, at a time when the vast majority of Ipswich’s contracted players have been told they can find new clubs this summer.

Edwards has options, having already held talks with MK Dons, while there are also understood to be further clubs ready to come in for the former Peterborough player should he opt to leave Portman Road after three seasons at the club.

Gwion Edwards has been offered a new contract by Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

However, it is certainly possible Edwards will continue an Ipswich career which has seen him make 109 appearances and score 14 goals, since signing from Posh for £700,000 in the summer of 2018.

Regardless of whether Edwards signs a new deal or departs, Town are certain to be in the market for wide players this summer as Cook looks to revitalise a side which failed to harbour a serious attacking threat for long spells of last season.

The Town boss is likely to be looking at players in every area of the pitch but, as of yet, no signings have been announced.

The Blues were hopeful of signing Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley this summer but that deal is now understood to be dead from an Ipswich perspective. Whether the centre-back ultimately signs a new deal at Kenilworth Road or moves to another Championship club remains to be seen.

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 9.