Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:14 AM June 10, 2021   
Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Be

Winger Gwion Edwards is set to join Wigan Athletic - Credit: PA

Gwion Edwards is set to leave Ipswich Town, with Wigan Athletic understood to be his likely destination. 

The Welsh winger is out of contract at Portman Road in just a few weeks but had been offered a new deal by Town boss Paul Cook. 

However, it’s understood the former Peterborough man is heading elsewhere in League One and is set to sign for Wigan, having also had interest from MK Dons and elsewhere. 

Luke Chambers congratulates Gwion Edwards after he had scored Town's second in the 2-0 victory over

Edwards scored against Wigan at Portman Road in September - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The 28-year-old, who made 109 appearances for Town during his three seasons at the club, will move as a free agent. 

There are real links between Ipswich and Wigan, with Cook having managed the Latics before stepping down last summer, with his former assistant Leam Richardson now in charge at the DW Stadium. 

Cook’s Wigan exit came after a turbulent period which saw the club enter administration and sell off the majority of his squad in cut-price deals, with the resulting points deduction leading to relegation. 

But the Latics’ recent takeover and League One survival last season, under Richardson, has seen them become significant players in the third-tier transfer market, leading to a sense the two clubs are operating in similar circles when it comes to recruitment. 

Gwion Edwards tries to put in a first half cross at Wigan

Edwards, pictured in action at Wigan last season - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cook has already moved to sign Wigan midfielder Lee Evans at the end of his contract, with the Welshman moving to Suffolk on a three-year deal at a time when the North West club were keen to keep him, 

With Edwards set to move on, Town have already recruited Wes Burns to operate in advanced wide areas, signing him from Fleetwood Town last week. 

Manager Paul Cook is likely to make plenty more additions in attacking areas prior to the start of the new season. 

