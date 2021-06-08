Former Town goalkeeper joins League One club after Ipswich release
- Credit: Archant
Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Harry Wright has joined League One side Fleetwood Town.
Wright, the son of former Town stopper Richard, was released by the Blues at the end of last season but has quickly joined a new club ahead of next season.
He’s signed a two-year deal at Highbury, where he will compete for a starting spot with Joel Coleman and Alex Cairns.
The 22-year-old never made a senior appearance for the Blues but was a regular for the Under 23s during his time in Suffolk, regularly earning plaudits for his ability with his feet.
He spent time on loan in non-league while also spending a period in Sweden with GAIS, making just one appearance, while a troublesome knee injury caused him issues during his final season with the Blues.
Wright’s fellow young goalkeeper, Adam Przybek, was also released at the end of last season.
