Ipswich consider striker signing after Hawkins undergoes surgery

Published: 10:38 AM January 22, 2021 Updated: 10:54 AM January 22, 2021

Ipswich Town striker Oli Hawkins is set to be out for six weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town are considering signing a striker following injury set-backs for James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and Oli Hawkins.

Blues assistant boss Stuart Taylor revealed this morning that Hawkins could be out for six weeks after undergoing surgery on a long-running knee problem.

Norwood (hamstring) and Jackson (thigh/hip), meanwhile, are doubts for tomorrow’s home clash with League One promotion rivals Peterborough, leaving Aaron Drinan their only fully fit front man.

Asked if the Blues might look to bolster their forward options before the January transfer window closes, Taylor said: “It’s something that we’ve spoken about, but obviously there are restrictions with the salary cap and squad size.

“It is something we’ve spoken about, but whether it happens we’ll have to wait and see over the next couple of days.

“At this moment in time it doesn’t look like it, but you just never know what’s around the corner.”

Providing an injury update on several players, he said: “Nors came off (at Burton) last weekend. He just felt a little bit of fatigue in his hamstring, so he just needed protecting.

“Whether the manager goes and starts him tomorrow is something he’ll go and think about. We just need to wait and see on that one.

“Oli’s out. He’s gone for a knee operation. Hopefully he won’t be out for too long.

“It’s been niggling at him for a couple of weeks now. We’ve tried to manage it and he’s always just got through the pain barrier, but last week he came out of training.

“At the start of this week it was just too much for him. I don’t see it being double figures in terms of weeks, I think we’re probably looking at around about the six week mark.

“Kayden missed training at the start of the week, so we’ll see if he comes into contention.

“It’s a thigh/hip injury. We’ll have to make a decision on him, without giving too much away. He didn’t train at the start of the week, but towards the end of it he’s been out on the grass.”

Meanwhile, there were updates on Kane Vincent-Young, James Wilson, Cole Skuse and Keanan Bennetts.

Taylor said: “Kane’s trained a couple of times this week. We’re hoping that he goes and gets another good full week behind him next week and we can start looking at him starting some sort of game, whether it be with the 23s or us.

“Keanan came back this week, which was good. He came through the session fine, which was positive, so he won’t be too far away.

“Willo started again on the grass this week, which was good to see, and Cole is coming along fine."

The Blues coach also provided an update on long-term absentee Tristan Nydam, who hasn't featured since suffering a nasty ankle injury in the 2019 pre-season.

"He's coming along fine, thanks very much for asking," said Taylor.

"We do feel that Tristan has been forgotten about in that sense, but certainly inside the building he's a big part of the dressing room and is well liked. He's got a great personality and shown incredible courage to come through his injury.

"He's been back on the grass, which has been fantastic to see. Hopefully he just goes from strength to strength. He's a real strong character."



