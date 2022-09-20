'It's difficult but you have to accept your role' - Hladky on life as Town's back-up

News

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is out to make the most of a rare start this evening.

The former Salford stopper is firmly behind Christian Walton in the Portman Road pecking order, but will be between the sticks when Arsenal’s Under 21s visit for Town’s second group game in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The 31-year-old admitted his role at Ipswich is a difficult one, given how rarely he sees competitive action, but is keen to show what he is capable of whenever he is given the opportunity and help the Blues progress in a competition which offers a Wembley final.

“We have a big squad and everybody wants to play, so it’s a chance for everybody to get minutes, get through the group stage and hopefully further,” he said.

Christian Walton is Ipswich Town's No.1 - Credit: Ross Halls

“It’s difficult, I’m not going to lie, but you have to accept your role and be ready for the opportunity that comes.

“It’s a tough role because I want to be on the pitch as well, but I have to work hard and wait for my opportunity.

“We spoke before the competition started about wanting to win every game and go through to Wembley. That’s the goal.

“When the spirit in the group is at a high level you can go far in the competition because it can bring energy to the group.”

Hladky is part of a goalkeeping unit also including Walton and third-choice keeper Nick Hayes, with the Czech heaping praise on coach Rene Gilmartin.

“Our goalkeeper union has to be strong because when you want to achieve some big goals you have to support each other,” he said.

“That’s the main thing. I have big goals and want to be on the pitch so for me it’s about pushing Christian as hard as possible every week.

“Rene is brilliant and is probably the best coach I have ever had. It’s a pleasure to work with him every day.”

Hladky helped Salford win the 2020 version of the EFL Trophy - Credit: PA

The Papa John’s Trophy brings happy memories for Hladky, who was part of the Salford side who won the 2020 version of the competition, beating Portsmouth on penalties in a game played behind-closed-doors at Wembley in 2021 due to Covid.

“I’ve been there before without a crowd, but obviously we want to be there this year with a massive crowd to watch the game and win a trophy,” he said.

“It was a cup win, so it was one of the best experiences of my career.”