Here's how you can watch Town's trip to Cheltenham live tonight

Published: 2:00 PM August 17, 2021

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town travel to Cheltenham tonight. Here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town travel to Cheltenham in search of their first win of the League One season tonight - here's how you can watch the game live.

It's the first-ever competitive clash between the Blues and the Robins, and will be played at the wonderfully-named Jonny-Rocks Stadium, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

If you can't make the trip, the game is available to watch live via iFollow for the price of £10. Click here to buy a match pass.

All midweek games in the league and EFL Trophy can be shown on iFollow this season, as the EFL rules revert back to pre-pandemic guidelines now fans are back in grounds.

The away end is sold-out tonight, so if you haven't already got your ticket, iFollow will be the only place you can watch the game live.

We'll bring you live updates, reaction, ratings and more on this website tonight.