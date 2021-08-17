News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Here's how you can watch Town's trip to Cheltenham live tonight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:00 PM August 17, 2021   
Town manager Paul Cook applauds fans ahead of the game.

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town travel to Cheltenham tonight. Here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town travel to Cheltenham in search of their first win of the League One season tonight - here's how you can watch the game live.

It's the first-ever competitive clash between the Blues and the Robins, and will be played at the wonderfully-named Jonny-Rocks Stadium, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

If you can't make the trip, the game is available to watch live via iFollow for the price of £10. Click here to buy a match pass.

All midweek games in the league and EFL Trophy can be shown on iFollow this season, as the EFL rules revert back to pre-pandemic guidelines now fans are back in grounds.

The away end is sold-out tonight, so if you haven't already got your ticket, iFollow will be the only place you can watch the game live.

We'll bring you live updates, reaction, ratings and more on this website tonight.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portsmouth's John Marquis (right) and Accrington Stanley's Cameron Burgess battle for the ball durin

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'I'd have held out for more money' - Stanley boss on Town's Burgess deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Accrington Stanley's Cameron Burgess and Charlton Athletic's Alex Gilbey during the Sky Bet League O

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town set to sign Accrington defender Burgess

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Joe Piggott is just off target with a header at Burton Albion.

Burton Albion vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Fraser misses from spot in Town loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus