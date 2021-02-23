Town try to tame the Tigers tonight - here's how you can watch the game live

Video

Published: 10:53 AM February 23, 2021

Ipswich Town travel to Hull City tonight - here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town travel to high-flying Hull City for a League One clash tonight (7pm) - here's how you can watch the game live...

Paul Lambert's struggling Blues, labouring down in 12th position, will look for their first points of the season against a side sitting in the top seven.

Hull are currently third, but on a poor run of form, having only won one of their last five games.

However, they crushed Town 3-0 at Portman Road back in November, and are the league's leading scorers.

The game will be available to watch live on iFollow for the price of £10 - just click here and follow the instructions.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to away fixtures until further notice.

The EFL have confirmed that it will not be possible to sync up the Radio Suffolk commentary to the iFollow stream as the lag would be too significant.

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Humberside or the ambient/stadium sound which will be available under 'away commentary'. Fans can manually select which of the two options they prefer.

Audio passes with BBC Radio Suffolk's remote commentary will be available to purchase on iFollow Ipswich for £2.50.







