Here's how you can watch Wigan v Town live today

Published: 5:00 AM March 27, 2021

Ipswich Town travel to Wigan Athletic this weekend - here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town travel to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic today - here's how you can watch the game live.

The trip to the DW Stadium is a second straight return to a former club for new Town boss Paul Cook, who led Wigan to the League One title in 2017/18.

The Blues, of course, lost 2-1 at Portsmouth last weekend, a side whom Cook guided to the League Two crown before moving to Wigan.

Town faced Wigan in the first game of this League One season, beating them 2-0 in front of the Sky cameras, with goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Ewards.

Today's game, which kicks off at 3pm, is available to watch live via Town's iFollow stream, for the price of £10.

- Due to the lockdown restrictions, BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to the game.

The EFL have confirmed that it will not be possible to sync up the Radio Suffolk commentary to the iFollow stream as the lag would be too significant.

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Manchester or the ambient/stadium sound which will be available under 'away commentary'. Fans can manually select which of the two options they prefer.

Audio passes with BBC Radio Suffolk's remote commentary will be available to purchase on iFollow Ipswich for £2.50.