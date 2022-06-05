News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Ipswich Town boss fires Grimsby back into the Football League

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:41 PM June 5, 2022
Paul Hurst's Ipswich reign was a short one. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Hurst, has managed Grimsby back into the Football League. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Former Ipswich Town boss, Paul Hurst, has helped fire Grimsby Town back into the Football League.

The Mariners were relegated from League Two last season, but Hurst, who endured a torrid time with Town in 2018 where he lasted just 149 days at Portman Road, has got them back in League football at the first time of asking.

Grimsby beat Solihull 2-1 after extra-time in the National League play-off final at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Grimsby finished sixth in the National League during the regular season, 10 points behind third-placed Solihull but produced some stunning play-off results, winning at both Notts County and Wrexham, before seeing off Solihull.



