Hurst gunning for play-off final glory as Cook's Chesterfield fall short

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:24 PM May 29, 2022
Paul Hurst and Paul Cook are both now managing in the National League

Paul Hurst and Paul Cook are both now managing in the National League - Credit: PA

Paul Hurst will be gunning for promotion to League Two next weekend but Paul Cook’s Chesterfield fell short of reaching the National League play-off final. 

Grimsby and Chesterfield winning their eliminator games against Notts County and Halifax in midweek had raised the prospect of a battle between the former Ipswich bosses at next weekend’s play-off final, but only Hurst’s side will be involved. 

His Mariners booked their place in the London Stadium game thanks to a stunning 5-4 victory over big-spending Wrexham, in what was an extremely dramatic semi-final at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday afternoon. 

Cook’s Chesterfield were looking to join them when they took on Solihull Moors on Sunday afternoon but, despite taking the lead in their semi, they let it slip away before eventually losing 3-1. 

The former Town boss, sacked in December and replaced by Kieran McKenna at Portman Road, returned to Chesterfield in February in a bid to help his former club back into League Two, but they ultimately fell short. 

Hurst, sacked by Town after just 15 games in 2018, was at the helm when Grimsby were relegated from League Two last season but is now looking to lead them back at the first attempt. 

