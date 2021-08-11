'Nobody fancied us': Newport boss hails victory over the Blues

Published: 9:01 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:22 AM August 11, 2021

Newport County boss Michael Flynn was thrilled with his side after their 'outstanding win' at Portman Road last night.

League Two County are into round two of the Carabao Cup after Timmy Abrahams' early strike was enough to down Paul Cook's Blues.

Newport County celebrate their early goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

And while Ipswich created chances, Flynn was happy with the way his side coped with the pressure, having made 11 changes to the side that beat Oldham in the League on Saturday.

“Nobody fancied us coming all the way down here against one of the biggest teams in League One. The players did me and themselves proud," Flynn told the South Wales Argus.

“We rode our luck at times but we also created a lot of good opportunities. We are work in progress, we have had to rebuild again and hopefully we will keep improving.

“It was an absolutely outstanding win. I’m very, very proud of that group of players. We had a lot of young boys out there and they haven’t really played together as a team.

Janoi Donacien on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“They dug in, we rode our luck at times, let’s be honest, but I am over the moon because that is a massive confidence boost for the boys."

And Flynn admitted Ipswich's scalp was a big one to take for his side.

“It’s up there because of the unknown of our team," Flynn added. "Yes, I know the players – I haven’t just signed them blind and a lot of thought went into it.

So close: Kayden Jackson has the keeper beat but Aaron Lewis clears off the line. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“But when they played together for the first time at a big stadium against a good team, they were outstanding."