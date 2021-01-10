News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
WATCH! The stunning Swindon wonder goal that undid Ipswich at Portman Road

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:55 AM January 10, 2021    Updated: 11:17 AM January 10, 2021
Swindon players celebrate with Scott Twine, after his stunning strike to take them into a 2-1 lead.

Swindon's Scott Twine is congratulated on his stunning strike. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town went down by three goals to two at Portman Road in League One on yesterday.

It looked as though the stage was set for the Blues to come from behind and push for victory over the side who entered the game sitting 23rd in the table, with James Norwood making a real impact from the bench as he equalised on 62 minutes following Diallyang Jaiyesimi’s opener. 

But as soon as the Blues were level they were behind again following a stunning Scott Twine strike from all of 30 yards that thundered into the top corner. It, was followed by a second from Jaiyesimi as the men from Wiltshire seemingly made the game safe. 

Alan Judge got a late consolation for Town, but it was too late. Next Saturday,Town head to Burton.

