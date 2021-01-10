WATCH! The stunning Swindon wonder goal that undid Ipswich at Portman Road

Video

Published: 10:55 AM January 10, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM January 10, 2021

Ipswich Town went down by three goals to two at Portman Road in League One on yesterday.

It looked as though the stage was set for the Blues to come from behind and push for victory over the side who entered the game sitting 23rd in the table, with James Norwood making a real impact from the bench as he equalised on 62 minutes following Diallyang Jaiyesimi’s opener.

But as soon as the Blues were level they were behind again following a stunning Scott Twine strike from all of 30 yards that thundered into the top corner. It, was followed by a second from Jaiyesimi as the men from Wiltshire seemingly made the game safe.

Alan Judge got a late consolation for Town, but it was too late. Next Saturday,Town head to Burton.