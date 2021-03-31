News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Town 'show interest' in Scunthorpe winger

Stuart Watson

Published: 11:24 AM March 31, 2021   
Ipswich Town and Blackpool are said to be interested in Scunthorpe winger Alex Gilliead (left). Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town and Blackpool are reportedly showing an interest in soon-to-be out of contract Scunthorpe winger Alex Gilliead, reports Football League World.

The 25-year-old is a hard-working right-sided player who has scored one goal and provided four assists for a side that currently sit 16th in the League Two table.

A former England youth international, he came through the youth ranks at Newcastle United but failed to make a first team appearance there.

Following loan spells at Carlisle (League Two), Luton (League Two) and Bradford City (League One), his contract at St James' Park expired and he signed for League One club Shrewsbury.

One year later, he transferred to newly-relegated third-tier outfit Scunthorpe.


Ipswich News

