Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'keeping tabs' on Israeli striker

Published: 10:03 AM March 23, 2021

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has been linked to Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town, along with fellow League One clubs Sunderland and Portsmouth, are 'keeping tabs' on Israeli striker Guy Melamed, according to Football Insider.

Melamed, 28, played for five different clubs in his native Israel before moving to Scottish Premier League side St Johnstone on a free transfer in October.

There, the front man has scored five goals and provided three assists in nine starts and five substitute appearances.

Melamed was an unused sub as the Saints won their first ever League Cup, beating Livingston 1-0 in the final.

Speaking last month, Melamed told the Courier: “It has been difficult for me but I feel comfortable with the team now, much better than when I first arrived.

"I had never played or trained in snow before. It is the first time I have seen snow falling.

“It took me some time to adapt to Scottish football and it has been difficult to be away from home in these times.

“It is much faster and more physical here than in Israel. The referees don’t give as many fouls.

“But I have got used to it now. I am happy that I have made the switch.

“I want to play as many games as possible now and succeed with St Johnstone.”