Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with 'ambitious move' for striker

Andy Warren

Published: 8:50 AM June 20, 2021    Updated: 9:15 AM June 20, 2021
Birmingham City's Sam Cosgrove (left) has been linked with Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with an 'ambitious move' for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Town are keen on signing 6ft 2in Cosgrove on loan, just a few months after he joined Birmingham in a £2million move from Aberdeen.

He scored 31 goals in 64 league starts for the Scottish club, which eventually convinced Birmingham to spend a significant fee on him in January. However, he managed to start just two Championship games and failed to score.

Cosgrove, pictured during his time with Aberdeen - Credit: PA

According to the report, Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer is now willing to allow him to leave on loan, with Ipswich's move described as being 'ambitious'. The report also says the Blues may look to gauge Championship interest before ultimately making a move.

Cosgrove, 24, began his career in the Everton youth system before moving on to Wigan, but spent the vast majority of his time at the DW Stadium before being released after just one season. He was allowed to leave the same summer current Town boss Paul Cook was appointed.

His next stop was Carlisle, where the Englishman featured briefly before moving on to Aberdeen and kick-starting his career.

