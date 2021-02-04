The former Ipswich Town players who made moves during the January transfer window

Published: 5:00 PM February 4, 2021

Ipswich Town signed four new players during what was a busier-than-expected January transfer window. Andy Warren takes a look at the former Blues who moved on before Monday's deadline.

Anthony Georgiou (Tottenham to AEL Limassol)

The winger needs to play football having struggled for games at Ipswich and then Bolton last season. He clearly wasn’t going to get them at Spurs so is looking to find his feet in Cyprus.

Charlie Brown (Chelsea to MK Dons, undisclosed)

The former Town youngster scored plenty of goals in the Chelsea youth system but has been allowed to leave the club, with a permanent move to the Dons potentially the spot where he gets his senior career off the ground.

Collin Quaner joined St Mirren during the January transfer window - Credit: SMFC

Collin Quaner (St Mirren, free)

The German was a free agent after leaving Huddersfield last summer but has no re-emerged in the Scottish top flight. He’s yet to score, having played just 23 minutes of football since making the move in the middle of January.

Richard Keogh (MK Dons to Huddersfield, nominal fee)

A former Ipswich youth player and a summer target for the Blues, it was perhaps surprising to see Keogh sign for MK Dons. His time at the club didn’t last long, though and he’s now back in the Championship.

Matthew Pennington, pictured in action for Shrewsbury - Credit: PA

Matthew Pennington (Everton to Shrewsbury, loan)

The defender had been kicking his heels at Everton during the first half of the season, prior to moving to Shrewsbury at the very start of January. He could face Town next weekend.

Gary Roberts (Bala Town to Accrington Stanley, undisclosed)

The veteran, now 36, is back with the club where he made his name and from where he joined Ipswich Town in 2007 for around £250,000. He’ll be facing the Blues in a few weeks, having most recently done so for Wigan before a brief stint in the Welsh top flight.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal to West Brom, loan)

The versatile Gunner, on loan at Town in 2015/16, nearly joined Wolves in the summer window but has finally headed to the West Midlands to play under Sam Allardyce, where he will fight to keep the Baggies in the Premier League.

Mick McCarthy signed Jonny Williams for a fifth time during January - Credit: CCFC

Jonny Williams (Charlton Athletic to Cardiff City, undisclosed)

Mick McCarthy has now signed the attacking midfielder five time, on this occasion taking him back to South Wales and back to the Championship. He’s played regularly this season and has avoided injury, with the former Town boss hoping to get a tune out of him once again.

Frank Nouble (Plymouth Argyle to Colchester United, loan)

The former Town striker left the U’s at the end of last season, starting regularly for Plymouth at the start of the campaign but was stuck to the bench in recent weeks. He wanted to move to play first-team football and secure a contract for next season.

Josh Earl has joined Burton on loan from Preston - Credit: BAFC

Josh Earl (Preston North End to Burton Albion, loan)

Another January loan move for the left-sided defender, who joined the Blues a year ago. He’s back in the third tier now with Burton.

Jordan Roberts (Hearts to Motherwell, loan)

The former Town man has struggled to nail down a regular place as Hearts chase the Scottish Championship title but he is now on loan in the top flight after being signed by former Salford boss Graham Alexander.











