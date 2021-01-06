Staff and players return negative Covid tests - but Lambert may still have to miss Swindon game

Published: 11:09 AM January 6, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM January 6, 2021

All of Ipswich Town's first team staff and players have tested negative for Covid-19 following yesterday's latest round of tests, but manager Paul Lambert continues to feel the after effects of the illness and may yet have to stay away from Saturday's home clash with Swindon Town.

In the week leading up to Christmas, 11 people at the club - Lambert, general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill, academy chief Bryan Klug and eight first team players - all returned positive tests.

Two further players also had to self isolate due to the fact they had come into close contact with someone who had tested positive, while another, who tested negative, was also laid low with illness.

Town initially had three games postponed over the festive period - Peterborough (a), Northampton (h) and AFC Wimbledon (a) - then their trip to Fleetwood at the start of the new year was also called off due to a Covid outbreak at the Lancashire club.

It's understood that all the players who had Covid have declared themselves fit and are raring to play again, many having only suffered from mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

O'Neill (39) has today spoken about his 'scary' experience of having the virus though, while it's understood that Lambert (51) and Klug (60) have also been unwell.

If Town's game at Fleetwood had gone ahead as planned on Monday, then the Blues boss would almost certainly have had to stay away.

Assistant boss Stuart Taylor is due to carry out pre-match media duties later this week.