Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks

Exclusive

Published: 12:25 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM June 8, 2021

Ipswich Town are set to make a move for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the Blues will make a bid for the 27-year-old, who is now heading into the final year of his contract.

Crooks - who stands at 6ft 4in tall and can play in central midfield, as a No.10 or up top - scored 11 goals as the Millers were promoted back to the Championship in 2019/20, including a brace against Ipswich at the New York Stadium.

Subsequent interest from Nottingham Forest dissipated and he went on to score seven goals and provide three assists for Rotherham in the season just gone, being named Championship Player of the Month for January, as Paul Warne's men suffered relegation heartbreak on a dramatic final day.

Blues boss Paul Cook is looking to completely rebuild his squad after the club twice fell short of the League One play-off places.

The transfer window doesn't officially open until tomorrow, but Ipswich - with new chief executive Mark Ashton at the helm - have already done deals for midfielder Lee Evans (Wigan, free) and right-sided specialist Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisclosed).

Town are also understood to have shown interest in Accrington striker Colby Bishop, Hull midfielder Richie Smallwood, as well as Sunderland trio Charlie Wyke, Max Power and Josh Hawkes.





Matt Crooks has played in a variety of roles for Rotherham United. Photo: PA

Leeds-born Crooks started out at Manchester United's academy before moving to Huddersfield. His real breakthrough came at League Two side Accrington Stanley - impressive form in 2015/16 seeing him and team-mate Josh Windass signed by Scottish giants Rangers.

That move didn't work out and, after two years at Northampton Town, he joined Rotherham in 2018.